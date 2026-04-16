Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Policy and Program Evaluation, Faculty of Education, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

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Sachin Maharaj, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Policy and Program Evaluation. His research, which focuses on school boards, teacher unions, and the equity implications of school choice has been published in Education Policy Analysis Archives, Leadership and Policy in Schools, and the Canadian Journal of Educational Administration and Policy. Professor Maharaj is also a regular contributor to the Toronto Star, where he has published over 60 articles, and has appeared several times on media outlets like CBC and TVO. His current projects examine anti-racist school district reforms and the erosion of local education governance.

2021–present Assistant Professor, University of Ottawa

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