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Suiyang Liao

Suiyang Liao


2026-04-16 03:10:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral researcher in Nanomedicine, University of British Columbia
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I am a postdoc fellow at the University of British Columbia. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree at Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) and his Docteur en Sciences at EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland). The main research areas of interest are supramolecular chemistry, analytical characterization of nanoparticles, nanomedicine, and RNA therapeutics/vaccine.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral researcher in Nanomedicine, University of British Columbia
Education
  • 2022 École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Doctorat en sciences

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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