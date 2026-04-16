Suiyang Liao

I am a postdoc fellow at the University of British Columbia. He earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree at Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) and his Docteur en Sciences at EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland). The main research areas of interest are supramolecular chemistry, analytical characterization of nanoparticles, nanomedicine, and RNA therapeutics/vaccine.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.