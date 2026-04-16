Irene Nikoloudakis
- PhD Candidate in Law, Adelaide University
Irene Nikoloudakis is a PhD Candidate at the Law School, Adelaide University, researching laws that criminalise wage theft.
She has co-authored research reports on vulnerable work for the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO), the Consulate-General of South Korea and one of Australia's largest trade unions. In 2021, she contributed a chapter in a seminal book published by the ILO and has published in top-tiered Australian law journals, including on the criminalisation of wage theft.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate in Wage Theft and Employment Law, Adelaide University
- The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Commerce (accounting) The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Psychological Science The University of Adelaide, Bachelor of Laws (with First Class Honours)
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