Irene Nikoloudakis

She has co-authored research reports on vulnerable work for the United Nations' International Labour Organization (ILO), the Consulate-General of South Korea and one of Australia's largest trade unions. In 2021, she contributed a chapter in a seminal book published by the ILO and has published in top-tiered Australian law journals, including on the criminalisation of wage theft.

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