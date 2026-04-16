Space Stocks ETF Gains In Assets And Price
Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO ), the world's first exchange-traded fund focused exclusively on the global space industry,announced that it has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM), coinciding with the fund's seven-year anniversary.
(NASDAQ: UFO ) is trading up today, currently at $53.97, +1.77 (+3.39%). The 52 Week Range
is $20.37 - 54.16.
Since its launch in 2019, UFO has provided investors with targeted access to a dynamic and fast-evolving sector that includes satellite communications, Earth observation, launch services, and space-based infrastructure. The fund's growth to over half a billion dollars in AUM reflects increasing recognition of the space economy as a critical and investable frontier.
The Procure Space ETF® tracks the S-Network Space Index*, offering diversified exposure to companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from space-related activities. As commercial innovation accelerates and government investment continues to rise, the space sector is poised for sustained long-term growth.
Over the past seven years, the space industry has undergone a dramatic transformation, driven by declining launch costs, increased private sector participation, and advancements in satellite technology. Companies across the space value chain have benefited from these tailwinds, positioning the sector as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking growth and diversification.For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, please visit About ProcureAM
ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product issuer. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential:.
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