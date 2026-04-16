Gasperini's Roma Future In Doubt As Infighting Mars Champions League Bid

MENAFN - Jordan Times) MILAN, Italy - Gian Piero Gasperini's tenure as Roma coach is already under threat as a feud with Claudio Ranieri dominates the lead up to Saturday's clash with Atalanta, which could be decisive to the capital club's hopes of reaching the Champions League.

Last summer Gasperini left Atalanta after nine hugely successful years to replace Ranieri, now a senior advisor to the billionaire Friedkin family who own the club, and was hailed by his predecessor in the dugout as the "right man" to take one of Italy's best supported clubs to the top.

But that relationship has fractured as Gasperini, a notoriously spiky character, has publicly criticised Roma's transfer activity and even suggested that he wasn't involved in the purchase of some players.

Ranieri insisted before last weekend's 3-0 thumping of Pisa that Gasperini was consulted for every signing since he arrived in June, and the 74-year-old suggested that he could step aside after the end of the season.

"I'm adviser to the Friedkins, not to Gasperini," said Ranieri. "Not one player has come here without his approval... if they haven't settled in or not been good enough we can change them." The spat has been so public that even Roma icon Francesco Totti has stuck his oar in, saying in a recent interview that the pair "should show respect to the fans" and end the infighting.

Italian media widely report that one of Gasperini or Ranieri will be out the door come the end of the season, which is only six matches away and still contains one major objective for Roma -- qualifying for the Champions League. Roma haven't played in Europe's top club competition since being knocked out by Porto in the last 16 seven years ago and they have a battle on their hands to qualify this season. Sat in sixth, Roma are three points behind fourth-placed Juventus after having lost three of their last five league matches. Gasperini's outfit also won just once -- against Como in December -- against one of their direct rivals for a top four place, with Atalanta six points behind Juve and just about in with a shout.

On Friday Inter Milan host Cagliari ready to take another step towards what now looks like a certain 21st league title, thanks to last weekend's thrilling win at Como which put Cristian Chivu's team nine points clear of Napoli. Inter could in theory reclaim the Scudetto before the end of the month, although that would involve winning their next two matches and Napoli failing to win both of theirs.

That seems unlikely with Napoli hosting Lazio on Saturday and then welcoming Cremonese who are hovering just above the relegation zone.

Player to watch: Denzel Dumfries

Back to his best after a season dominated by surgery on his left ankle, Dumfries showed why he is so important to Inter with his brace and marauding performance at Como. The Netherlands full-back is a key to stabilising Inter's attack which relies heavily on the width provided by him and Federico Dimarco on the left flank.

Dumfries' return to form also comes at the right time for the Dutch with the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico right around the corner.