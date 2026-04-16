Path Robotics Expands Physical AI Strategy With Mobile Robotic Welding Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Path Robotics, a developer of physical AI for manufacturing, has announced the launch of Rove, a mobile robotic welding system that pairs the company's Obsidian physical AI model with a quadruped robot.

The launch marks a major expansion for Path Robotics – where Obsidian already delivers autonomous, adaptive welding inside fixed cells, Rove extends that capability to the field, bringing intelligent welding to the part rather than the part to the workpiece.

Shipbuilding, heavy construction, and large-scale fabrication face a shared constraint: massive assemblies, inconsistent fit-up, and workpieces that cannot be moved, let alone fixtured inside of a welding cell.

These conditions have limited welding automation in the environments that need it most – just as skilled welder shortages are reaching critical levels. Rove brings welding automation to these exact environments.

Andy Lonsberry, CEO and co-founder of Path Robotics, says:“Obsidian has proven that physical AI can solve some of the hardest welding challenges inside the cell.

“Rove is a significant next step and one our customers have been seeking. Manufacturers can now deploy Obsidian wherever welding is needed – across large assemblies, production sites, and in environments where moving the part isn't an option.”

Legged robots have long been considered too unstable for precision welding. Rove changes that narrative. Obsidian empowers Rove with the perception and adaptability needed to operate in high-variability environments, like shipbuilding.

With commercial availability expected in early 2027, Path Robotics is seeking additional qualified early adopters. Interested companies can apply here.

Attendees of Sea-Air-Space 2026, the largest maritime expo in North America, presented by The Navy League of the United States, can see Rove demonstrated at Path Robotics' booth T76 in National Harbor, Maryland, April 19-22.