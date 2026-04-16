MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas publishes its 2025 reports

Ageas has today released its 2025 Annual Reporting. It covers the Report of the Board of Directors, which includes Ageas's corporate sustainability report, as well as the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements and the 2025 Statutory Accounts for ageas SA/NV.

The reports as well as additional information on the Group's 2025 performance, highlighting the accomplishments of Ageas's businesses and expanding on the progress of its strategic plan Elevate27, are available on the Ageas website: ageas/en/annual-report-2025.

The annual results for 2025 were published on 25 February 2026.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up a significant part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 55,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 19.6 billion in 2025.

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Pdf version of the press release