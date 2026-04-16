J&K SIA Files Charge Sheet In Doctors' Terror Module Case, 10 Accused Named​

The case is related to the incident on October 19, 2025, when provocative and threatening posters surfaced in the Nowgam area in the name of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).​

The posters, according to investigators, were intended to instil fear among civilians, disrupt public order, and challenge India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.​

The accused had formed a clandestine module engaged in radicalisation, recruitment, and preparations for carrying out terror attacks across the country.​

The agency further said in its chargesheet that the group deliberately used JeM's name to exploit its notoriety and create psychological impact, while covertly working to re-establish AGuH.​

Officials said this was a calculated attempt to mislead security agencies and obscure the group's actual objectives. Significantly, the module comprised highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who allegedly misused their expertise, access, and institutional spaces for unlawful activities.​

Investigations indicate that the accused disseminated extremist propaganda through digital platforms and procured materials linked to explosive fabrication, including activities within residential premises and facilities associated with Al-Falah Medical College.​

The probe also revealed that the group had identified Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents, as a preferred material due to the relative ease of sourcing its precursor components.​

Officials said the scale of accumulation of explosive substances and materials underscored the seriousness of the conspiracy and the potentially catastrophic consequences had it not been foiled in time.​

The SIA said further that it has dismantled the entire network and its support structure through an evidence-driven investigation.​

The chargesheet is backed by recoveries, digital forensic analysis, scientific evidence, and corroborative witness accounts establishing the roles and involvement of each accused.​