Moneyflare Launches Free AI Stock Trading Bot To Help Users Capture Market Opportunities With Precision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new free AI stock trading bot aims to make AI stock trading and automated stock trading simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyday investors

NEW YORK, NY, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare has officially launched its free AI stock trading bot, positioning the product around three core ideas: lower barriers to entry, stronger automation, and a simpler user experience for people who want to participate in AI stock trading without dealing with the complexity of traditional trading tools. In its April 10 announcement, MoneyFlare described the product as a free AI stock trading bot offering a“one-click activation” flow and“fully automated, fully managed” investing services.

For many retail investors, the real challenge in stock trading is not interest, but execution. Traditional tools often require constant monitoring, strategy setup, and repeated decision-making under pressure. MoneyFlare's pitch is that automated stock trading









How to Use MoneyFlare for Automated Stock Trading

MoneyFlare presents its onboarding process as a simplified three-step path designed to make automated stock trading more accessible for everyday users:

Select the AI stock trading bot that matches your trading goals and preferred level of automation.Launch the bot with one click so the platform can begin executing trades and adjusting strategies in real time under its managed model.

This step-by-step structure helps position MoneyFlare as a more approachable AI stock trading platform for users who want access to automation without dealing with complicated setup or manual strategy building.

Why MoneyFlare Is Launching This Product Now

The launch comes at a time when AI adoption in finance is accelerating rapidly. A World Economic Forum report says financial services firms spent $35 billion on AI in 2023, with projected investment expected to reach $97 billion by 2027. The same report says automation and machine learning are helping streamline tasks, reduce operational costs, and improve accuracy across the financial sector.

That macro trend is mirrored by broader AI adoption across the U.S. economy. A Federal Reserve note published on April 3, 2026 says about 18% of firms had adopted AI by the end of 2025. It also says that, on an employment-weighted basis, about 78% of the labor force works at firms that have adopted AI, and about 54% works at firms that use large language models. For companies building AI stock trading platforms, this creates a more favorable environment for user education, adoption, and trust.

A More Supportive Market Backdrop for Automated Trading Tools

The retail trading environment in the United States is also shifting. On April 14, 2026, the SEC approved FINRA's proposed rule change to replace the old day-trading margin framework with new intraday margin standards. The approval materials say the change would eliminate provisions relating to“pattern day traders,” including the $25,000 minimum equity requirement, and replace them with a different intraday margin structure. The SEC filing also notes that removing the $25,000 minimum equity rule could enhance access to the securities markets by eliminating financial barriers for individuals with limited capital.

Against that backdrop, MoneyFlare's product positioning becomes easier to understand. Instead of asking users to become highly active, highly technical traders before they can benefit from automation, the company is trying to lower the operational burden from the start. For beginners, that can mean a more approachable entry point into AI stock trading. For time-constrained users, it may mean a more efficient way to participate in market activity without constant manual oversight.

Trust, Transparency, and the AI Investing Conversation

As interest in AI investing and AI stock trading bots grows, so does scrutiny around exaggerated claims. In a joint Investor Alert, the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, NASAA, and FINRA warned that bad actors are using the popularity and complexity of AI to lure victims into investment scams. The alert also says investors should pay attention to whether firms, professionals, exchanges, and investment platforms are properly registered before investing money.

That makes transparency increasingly important for any platform operating in the AI trading space. Product simplicity can help attract attention, but long-term credibility depends on whether users can understand how a platform is positioned, what claims are being made, and whether company background information is publicly verifiable.

About MoneyFlare

According to MoneyFlare's official About page, the platform is operated by RICHMOND AI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, registered on August 27, 2021, under company number 13588994. The same page names Dr. Ming YANG as the platform's founder, and the UK Companies House officer record lists YANG, Ming, Dr as an active director appointed on 27 August 2021.

With AI becoming more embedded in financial services and user demand growing around keywords such as free AI stock trading bot, AI stock trading, and automated stock trading, MoneyFlare's launch is aimed at a clear market direction: giving more users a simpler path into intelligent, automated trading tools without making them cross a steep technical learning curve first.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

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