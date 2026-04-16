Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC For Maligning Constitutional Institutions

Adhikari Hits Back at TMC Accusations

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday slammed TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee over his remarks on the Election Commission, accusing him of "trying to malign constitutional institutions".

Speaking with ANI, Adhikari strongly rejected the allegations, accusing the TMC of "trying to malign constitutional institutions for political gain". Adhikari also hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sharp jibe at the BJP over the 'Matrishakti card,' and alleged that TMC is uncomfortable with the BJP's growing support among women voters, defending the party's outreach initiatives.

TMC leader had earlier criticised the ECI, calling it the "real trump card" of the BJP in West Bengal. "The real trump card fighting for the BJP from the shadows is the Chief Election Commissioner. BJP calls the shots, and the Election Commission obediently follows orders," he wrote on X.

Adhikari on Legislative Reforms and Campaigning

Commenting on the ongoing proceedings in Parliament, Adhikari termed it a "significant and historic day" as three key bills were introduced, saying such legislative steps are crucial for governance reforms. "It is a historic decision. It is a long-pending decision," he lauded the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari addressed a Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Taldangra Block Ground in the 251 Taldangra Assembly constituency, campaigning in support of BJP candidate Souvik Patra ahead of the elections.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Attacking Bengal's Identity

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to undermine Bengal's identity and constitutional rights, while saying she spent Poila Boishakh among the people of West Bengal and reaffirmed her commitment to serving the state.

Banerjee said she has remained committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state since assuming office in 2011. The Chief Minister further alleged that people of Bengal were facing "suffering and humiliation" under BJP-ruled states and claimed attempts were being made to impose uniformity by erasing Bengal's culture and diversity. "They believe Bengal can be controlled from Delhi and Gujarat. They are mistaken. Bengal will never bow," she added.

High-Stakes Poll Battle in West Bengal

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)