Nbpure Launches At Target, Marking Major Retail Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBPure, a trusted leader in gut-first wellness for more than 28 years, today announced its expansion into Target, a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth and retail momentum.

Now available on shelf at Target, NBPure's gut health solutions include Daily Multi-Fiber (Unflavored, Coconut Lime, and convenient on-the-go stick packs), Digestive Enzyme Complex, and Poobiotics-formulas designed to support digestion, gut balance, and everyday digestive health.

The launch builds on the brand's successful debut on Target in January, where its flagship MagO7 products quickly gained traction with online shoppers.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Daily Multi-Fiber: Designed as a more complete fiber solution, Daily Multi-Fiber delivers a targeted blend of soluble and insoluble fiber, prebiotics, and five strains of clinically studied probiotics to support digestive health and microbiome balance.

Rounding out its digestive health lineup, Digestive Enzyme Complex and Poobiotics provide daily support for more efficient digestion and microbiome balance.

Digestive Enzyme Complex: This formula delivers mealtime support with a blend of 12 natural digestive enzymes-including amylase, protease, lipase, and lactase-and 3 soothing herbs: ginger, peppermint, and cinnamon. It helps break down carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and harder-to-digest foods for easier digestion. Digestive Enzyme Complex also helps reduce mealtime bloating, gas, and indigestion, promoting more comfortable digestion and improving nutrient absorption.

Poobiotics: Delivering 6 science-backed strains of probiotics and 10 billion CFUs, Poobiotics supports digestive function and regularity-promoting more consistent, comfortable bowel movements.

“At NBPure, we've always believed that when the gut thrives, everything in life thrives,” said Danna Pratte, Founder and CEO of NBPure.“Expanding into Target stores nationwide allows us to meet more people where they are-bringing clean, effective, and easy-to-use gut health solutions into their everyday routines. We're proud to make our products more accessible while staying true to the quality and standards we've upheld for nearly three decades.”

Founded more than 28 years ago, NBPure remains a family-owned and operated company committed to creating supplements with no artificial ingredients-ever. All products, including those now available at Target, are purity tested by independent, third-party labs for safety, potency, and efficacy.

The Target launch represents the latest step in NBPure's rapid growth, fueled by increasing demand for clean, science-backed wellness solutions that prioritize gut health as the foundation for daily wellness.

With expanding retail partnerships and a loyal customer base, NBPure continues to lead with its mission: delivering supplements that are Natural. Better. Pure.

About NBPure

NBPure is a gut-first wellness brand dedicated to creating clean, science-backed supplements designed to support whole-body health. Founded more than 28 years ago and still family-owned and operated, NBPure is committed to using high-quality, natural ingredients with no artificial additives. Every product is independently third-party tested for safety, purity, and efficacy. Learn more at . Follow us on: LinkedIn Instagram TikTok Facebook Pinterest

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