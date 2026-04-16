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Repliers Partners With The HAR To Expand Real-Time MLS Data Access
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Repliers, a platform that simplifies the application of real estate data, today announced a strategic partnership with HAR, the MLS platform owned by the Houston Association of REALTORS®, to provide subscribers with modern data access options to deploy new innovations in their businesses. Under the partnership, Repliers becomes HAR's exclusive platform to license and distribute MLS data in real-time with powerful API features, while providing robust data security and usage insights in ways not possible with conventional systems. In addition, HAR will supplement the Repliers real-time API with proprietary data from HAR's consumer portal and ShowingSmart, the showing service developed and owned by HAR.
Bringing Real-Time, On-Demand Data to Houston
For too long, working with MLS data has meant dealing with lag, complexity, and brittle pipelines. Repliers changes that. Through this partnership, HAR subscribers and vendors gain access to real-time, on-demand MLS data through Repliers' developer-friendly infrastructure. The same shared platform eliminates redundant engineering and lets teams focus on building products, not managing data feeds.
Whether you're a brokerage building a consumer search experience, a vendor delivering agent websites, or a technology team launching a new real estate application, Repliers gives you access to HAR's MLS data without the costly overhead of standing up your own data infrastructure.
HAR Continues to Lead Through Innovation
In addition to MLS data, HAR will add proprietary datasets to the Repliers platform at no cost to subscribers. Repliers will be the exclusive point of access for three of HAR's subscriber-only proprietary data sets:
1. HAR Stats - Member pageviews and leads from HAR.
2. ShowingSmart Stats - Real-time showing activity data that provides a leading-edge view into buyer demand and market momentum.
3. Customer Experience Ratings - Verified agent performance data that helps consumers make more informed decisions.
By making these datasets available through Repliers' APIs, HAR is extending the reach and utility of its data in ways that benefit its subscribers and the consumers they serve.
A Platform Built for the Way the Industry Should Work
The real estate industry is moving toward shared infrastructure and away from siloed, duplicative data systems. Repliers' model - offering a modern, on-demand access layer alongside existing data delivery methods - gives MLSs and organizations like HAR both a path to provide their subscribers with next-generation tools without disrupting what's already in place, as well as valuable data usage and security insights allowing for better data monetization and reduction in gray market activity.
"Shared infrastructure supports the majority of new use cases, and AI will empower a new generation of Brokers, Agents and Vendors to innovate in ways we've never seen before," said Rhett Damon, CEO of Repliers. "For HAR to embrace this reality and lean in with their proprietary data sets shows why they remain one of the most innovative MLSs in the country.”
Houston Association of Realtors President and CEO Rene Galvan said,“This partnership reflects our philosophy of giving world-class services to our subscribers with valuable tools to build better and faster, while gaining new data insights and security features made possible by real-time data consumption through Repliers.”
Get Access
HAR data subscribers interested in accessing real-time MLS data can learn more at /.
About Repliers: Repliers is a real estate data platform that helps agents, brokers, and vendors build MLS-powered products faster. Through shared infrastructure, modern APIs, and developer-friendly tools, it drastically reduces time-to-market. A 2026 NAR REACH Canada company, Repliers is expanding across major U.S. markets, responding to the growing demand for on-demand data driven by increasingly powerful and sophisticated AI tools.
About the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR): HAR is one of the largest and most innovative real estate associations in the United States, representing over 50,000 members across the greater Houston area. HAR provides its members with industry-leading technology, including HAR and ShowingSmart, as well as advocacy resources that support excellence in real estate practice.
Media Contacts:
Repliers
Cristina Di Cerbo
Marketing and Operations
...
Houston Association of REALTORS®
Brittany Aucion
Director of Communications
...
Bringing Real-Time, On-Demand Data to Houston
For too long, working with MLS data has meant dealing with lag, complexity, and brittle pipelines. Repliers changes that. Through this partnership, HAR subscribers and vendors gain access to real-time, on-demand MLS data through Repliers' developer-friendly infrastructure. The same shared platform eliminates redundant engineering and lets teams focus on building products, not managing data feeds.
Whether you're a brokerage building a consumer search experience, a vendor delivering agent websites, or a technology team launching a new real estate application, Repliers gives you access to HAR's MLS data without the costly overhead of standing up your own data infrastructure.
HAR Continues to Lead Through Innovation
In addition to MLS data, HAR will add proprietary datasets to the Repliers platform at no cost to subscribers. Repliers will be the exclusive point of access for three of HAR's subscriber-only proprietary data sets:
1. HAR Stats - Member pageviews and leads from HAR.
2. ShowingSmart Stats - Real-time showing activity data that provides a leading-edge view into buyer demand and market momentum.
3. Customer Experience Ratings - Verified agent performance data that helps consumers make more informed decisions.
By making these datasets available through Repliers' APIs, HAR is extending the reach and utility of its data in ways that benefit its subscribers and the consumers they serve.
A Platform Built for the Way the Industry Should Work
The real estate industry is moving toward shared infrastructure and away from siloed, duplicative data systems. Repliers' model - offering a modern, on-demand access layer alongside existing data delivery methods - gives MLSs and organizations like HAR both a path to provide their subscribers with next-generation tools without disrupting what's already in place, as well as valuable data usage and security insights allowing for better data monetization and reduction in gray market activity.
"Shared infrastructure supports the majority of new use cases, and AI will empower a new generation of Brokers, Agents and Vendors to innovate in ways we've never seen before," said Rhett Damon, CEO of Repliers. "For HAR to embrace this reality and lean in with their proprietary data sets shows why they remain one of the most innovative MLSs in the country.”
Houston Association of Realtors President and CEO Rene Galvan said,“This partnership reflects our philosophy of giving world-class services to our subscribers with valuable tools to build better and faster, while gaining new data insights and security features made possible by real-time data consumption through Repliers.”
Get Access
HAR data subscribers interested in accessing real-time MLS data can learn more at /.
About Repliers: Repliers is a real estate data platform that helps agents, brokers, and vendors build MLS-powered products faster. Through shared infrastructure, modern APIs, and developer-friendly tools, it drastically reduces time-to-market. A 2026 NAR REACH Canada company, Repliers is expanding across major U.S. markets, responding to the growing demand for on-demand data driven by increasingly powerful and sophisticated AI tools.
About the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR): HAR is one of the largest and most innovative real estate associations in the United States, representing over 50,000 members across the greater Houston area. HAR provides its members with industry-leading technology, including HAR and ShowingSmart, as well as advocacy resources that support excellence in real estate practice.
Media Contacts:
Repliers
Cristina Di Cerbo
Marketing and Operations
...
Houston Association of REALTORS®
Brittany Aucion
Director of Communications
...
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