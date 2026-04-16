Robert William Smith

Professor of History, University of Alberta

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Former historian at the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution, from 1983 to 1998. Chair of the Department of Space History for part of this period. Professor at University of Alberta since 1998 (department chair 1998-2003). Winner of the Watson Davis Prize of the History of Science Society and Doggett Prize for Historical Astronomy of the American Astronomical Society. Assorted teaching and research prizes from the University of Alberta.

–present Professor of History, University of Alberta

1979 Cambridge University, PhD, History and Philosophy of Science

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