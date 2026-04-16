Lebanese President, US Secretary Of State Discuss Ceasefire Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed, in a phone call today with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Washington's efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

During the call, Rubio affirmed his country's continued efforts to achieve a ceasefire between the two sides as a prelude to establishing peace, security, and stability in Lebanon. He also reiterated his support for the Lebanese positions calling for an end to the ongoing escalation in the region since the beginning of March.