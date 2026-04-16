Altus Group Recognized As“Data Solution Of The Year For Real Estate” In 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious awards program celebrates leading data technology innovators around the world

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, is pleased to announce that ARGUS Intelligence was selected as the“Data Solution of the Year for Real Estate” in the 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards. The Data Breakthrough Awards program honours the most innovative companies and technologies transforming the data landscape.

Commercial real estate is one of the largest asset classes in the world, yet despite its scale and influence, the CRE industry is still in the early stage of employing artificial intelligence against large datasets. Historically, it has relied on single-specialty services and technology, leading to fragmented data and workflows, and lagging other industries who actively leverage data and analytics in their decision-making processes. This is now rapidly changing with Altus Group at the forefront of that transformation.

“We built ARGUS Intelligence to fundamentally change how real estate decisions are made – grounded in trusted data, powered by analytics, and designed for CRE professionals' collaborative workflows,” said David Ross, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Altus Group.“Being named Data Solution of the Year for Real Estate validates both the innovation behind the platform and the critical role it plays in helping our clients navigate complexity, uncover insights, and drive better outcomes across their CRE portfolios.”

ARGUS Intelligence was built to drive CRE performance. It builds on the proven capabilities of its ARGUS Enterprise software for valuation modelling and extends them with enhanced performance analytics and benchmarking tools to help CRE professionals drive better performance across assets and portfolios. It leverages the Altus Knowledge Graph – a patented technology that earned Altus Group the 2024 Data Breakthrough Award. Recent innovations on the platform include ARGUS Assist, the first AI-powered experience that makes interacting with ARGUS data faster and more intuitive.

The 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards attracted more than 3,500 nominations in aggregate from diverse industries worldwide. Criteria for recognition emphasize innovative solutions that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. The winning companies, among them Altus Group, underwent comprehensive evaluation based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

To learn more about ARGUS Intelligence, visit .

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

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