Qatar Philharmonic To Hold Concert At Katara Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a member of Qatar Foundation, will hold a concert this Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7:30 pm at Katara Cultural Village, Opera House.

Titled "Brass, Brilliance and Beethoven," the program highlights the richness of brass and wind instruments through selections from the classical repertoire, featuring concertmaster violinist Joo Young Oh.

The evening opens with Fanfare pour preceder La Peri by Paul Dukas, followed by Giovanni Gabrieli's Canzona Septimi Toni No. 2, both showcasing the full splendour of the orchestra's brass and wind sections.

The orchestra will then perform Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550, one of his most emotionally intense and widely recognized works.

After an intermission, the concert concludes with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92, a piece celebrated for its powerful rhythm and energy, famously described by Wagner as "the apotheosis of the dance."



Founded in 2007, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra presents Western and Arabic music worldwide, promoting cultural exchange and inspiring audiences through music.