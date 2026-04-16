Amir Arrives In Muscat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Thursday in Muscat, capital of the Sultanate of Oman.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival by HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, along with HH Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, HH Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, HE Minister of Diwan of Royal Court Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate Sheikh Mubarak bin Fahad Al-Thani, in addition to Their Excellencies senior Omani officials.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, in addition to Their Excellencies senior officials.

Earlier today, HH the Amir left Doha, heading to Muscat on a fraternal visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman.