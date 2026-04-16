Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inspects Arrangements For Smooth Char Dham Yatra

CM Dhami Assures Smooth Yatra After Inspection

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday assured confidence in the smooth conduction of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to commence on April 23. Speaking with the media, after conducting an on-ground inspection of the Kedarnath Highway and other key locations here, to review arrangements for the upcoming pilgrimage, Dhami said that the Yatra is about to commence, and all necessary preparations and facilities related to the pilgrimage are being closely monitored.

"The Char Dham Yatra is about to commence... I am personally conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that all preparations are complete.... We are ready in every respect to welcome pilgrims and devotees arriving here from across the entire country and the world. All necessary arrangements have been put in place. The arrangements will be excellent, and the Char Dham Yatra will be a success," he said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also chaired a review meeting with district officials in Nainital, focusing on Yatra preparedness, law and order, and issues related to human-wildlife conflict.

Preparations in Full Swing

Improved Weather Aids Kedarnath Preparations

Meanwhile, a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Vineet Chandra Posti, on Sunday said that weather conditions in Kedarnath have improved following continuous snowfall, enabling authorities to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. "After continuous snowfall in Kedarnath, the weather has finally cleared. Now, teams from the temple committee and all concerned departments are working diligently to complete preparations for the Yatra," Posti said.

Essential Facilities for Pilgrims

Additionally, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar stated that essential arrangements are being put in place ahead of the Yatra. "We are preparing for the Char Dham Yatra... All arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, toilets, electricity, and parking facilities are being put in place for the pilgrims," Kumar said.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham of Uttarakhand is an important pilgrimage circuit in the Indian Himalayas. It is located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. This pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. (ANI)

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