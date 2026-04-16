Climb Global Solutions Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call For April 30, 2026 At 8:30 A.M. ET
Climb's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ....
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 245-3047
International dial-in number: (203) 518-9765
Conference ID: CLIMB
Webcast: Climb's Q1 2026 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at .
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting .
Company Contact
Matthew Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 847-2451
...
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
...
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