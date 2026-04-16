Press release

April 16th, 2026





ALL ACCOR ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THE

“DREAM TOURNAMENT”

A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE A DAY

IN THE SHOES OF A PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN PLAYER





ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty programme, announces the return of the Dream Tournament, an exclusive experience taking place on May 18th at the Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain.

On this occasion, ALL Accor members from all around the world, along with a few lucky contests winners, will have the unique opportunity to play alongside a selection of iconic Paris Saint-Germain Legends, including Blaise Matuidi, Javier Pastore, Mamadou Sakho, Guillaume Hoarau, and Pedro Miguel Pauleta.

Relentless midfielders, creative playmakers, prolific strikers and emblematic defenders, these standout figures in the club's recent history have left a lasting mark on the hearts of supporters.

Designed as a fully immersive experience, this event will allow ALL Accor loyalty programme members and a select group of lucky contest winners to enjoy an extraordinary day, getting closer than ever to their idols - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity only ALL Accor can offer.





WHEN LOYALTY UNLOCKS THE UNREACHABLE

​​​With ALL Accor, loyalty becomes a passport to unique experiences that are otherwise out of reach, perfectly embodying the promise of“money-can't-buy experiences” reserved for its members.

The Dream Tournament is a concrete illustration of this promise. For one day, ALL Accor loyalty programme members will have the opportunity to:



Enter the Parc des Princes through the players' tunnel, just like the greats

Be welcomed by iconic Paris Saint-Germain Legends

Go behind the scenes and get ready in the locker room, like a Paris Saint-Germain player

Step onto the legendary pitch of the Parc des Princes and play football on its turf

Enjoy full immersion in the world and rituals of professional football Extend the experience through curated gastronomic and lifestyle moments, inspired by the richness of ALL Accor's brand portfolio

"With ALL Accor, we're reshaping loyalty into something far more immersive - an experience-driven platform shaped by our members' passions. The Dream Tournament is a perfect example of this vision: going beyond the traditional hotel stay to unlock once-in-a-lifetime moments at the heart of football, in a legendary venue like the Parc des Princes. This is what defines ALL Accor today: creating exclusive, meaningful experiences that connect with our members on a deeper, more emotional level."

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & Ecommerce Officer









A COLLECTIVE, IMMERSIVE AND INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

The Dream Tournament will bring together members from around the world for a unique shared moment, forming teams created for the occasion and guided by Paris Saint-Germain Legends.

Designed as a fully immersive experience, participants will be plunged into the club's universe, drawing on ALL Accor's expertise in hospitality and curated experiences, to live football from the inside - from the locker room to the pitch - just like real players.

By bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds and nationalities, ALL Accor reaffirms the international reach of its loyalty programme and its ability to connect members across the globe through singular, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.





SHOWCASING THE DIVERSITY OF BRANDS AVAILABLE ON

Beyond the tournament itself, the event will showcase the breadth of brands within the ALL Accor portfolio. Brought to life through a series of immersive activations, these spaces will offer guests the opportunity to discover experiences inspired by each brand's distinctive expertise - spanning wellbeing, gastronomy, lifestyle and entertainment. A tangible way to express the richness of an ecosystem spanning more than 110 countries.





ABOUT ALL ACCOR

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the website and app, customers can access an unrivalled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty programme preferred by travellers.





ABOUT PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Founded in 1970 and winner of the UEFA Champions League in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful club in France and a leading force in European football. Since 2011, under the leadership of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the Club has established itself as a premier multi-sport institution (men's and women's football, handball, judo, esports), driven by values of excellence, teamwork and surpassing limits. As part of this momentum, the Club reached a major milestone in its sporting development in 2024 with the inauguration of the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, an ultra-modern complex located in Poissy.

Deeply rooted in Paris, Paris Saint-Germain draws on the creative energy of the capital and contributes to its global influence, with a presence in nearly 100 countries and a community of 500 million fans. Both a committed institution serving its local communities and a dynamic global brand, the Club has developed a unique model at the intersection of sport, culture and lifestyle, making it the Club of the New Generation.



