Autonomize AI Introduces Version 3 Of Its Intelligence Platform, An AI Operating Layer For Healthcare



AI in healthcare moves beyond point solutions to a unified intelligence layer that coordinates agents, workflows, and decisions across the enterprise The launch signals a broader industry shift from fragmented automation to coordinated AI agents that can process prior authorizations, manage care plans, adjudicate claims, and reason over complex clinical data

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomize AI today announced Version 3 of its Autonomize Intelligence Platform, a complete foundation for building, deploying, and governing healthcare-native AI agents at enterprise scale. The release introduces deeper orchestration capabilities, 160+ Healthcare native AI Agents, over 50 pre-built system connectors, and a governance framework that enables organizations to activate AI within days.

The platform is already live in production across three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, supporting workflows such as prior authorization, care management, claims, member experience, and payment integrity.

Nine in ten physicians report that prior authorization alone delays access to necessary care, yet authorization is just one of dozens of administrative burdens eroding time that should be spent on patients. Across referral management, claims processing, care coordination, and clinical documentation, healthcare staff lose countless hours each week to fragmented, redundant manual work, according to research by the American Medical Association.

Healthcare has seen wave after wave of technology aimed at improving efficiencies in these areas, yet each new layer added to address these challenges, from EHRs to revenue cycle platforms to digital health tools, has increased complexity rather than reducing it. The result is an organization-wide drag where critical workflows remain fragmented, slow, and heavily dependent on manual coordination across every department. Automating these workflows in isolation has often only accelerated inefficiencies rather than resolving them, moving bottlenecks downstream rather than eliminating them.

That is the problem Version 3 is designed to solve. Unlike point solutions that automate isolated tasks, the Autonomize Intelligence Platform operates as a continuously learning intelligence layer, combining structured knowledge, real-time case context, and longitudinal memory to improve with every decision it processes. It enables organizations to build, orchestrate, and govern AI-driven workflows end to end, across clinical, operational, and business functions, within a single system.

From knowledge to AI action

At the core of the Autonomize Intelligence Platform is the Knowledge Center: a living foundation that transforms fragmented healthcare data into structured, decision-ready intelligence built around a context graph of over 10 million clinical, regulatory, and coverage concepts. It operates across three tightly integrated layers: structured, machine-readable representations of policies, guidelines, and clinical logic; a real-time view of each case as it evolves; and longitudinal traces of decisions, actions, and outcomes over time.

This structured intelligence foundation allows AI agents to operate with continuity across workflows rather than treating each interaction in isolation. Built-in governance enforces rules, constraints, and compliance requirements at every step, while a closed-loop feedback system ensures that each workflow continuously improves.

“What's been missing in healthcare isn't AI capability, it's a system that can operate AI at scale. Until now, organizations have had to stitch together models, workflows, and governance manually, which is why so many initiatives stall before reaching production. The Autonomize Intelligence Platform V3, is the first time those pieces have been brought together into a single operational layer, where AI can reason across workflows, execute decisions, and continuously improve while ​​ensuring the right balance between automation and human oversight,” said Ganesh Padmanabhan, CEO at Autonomize AI.

In Version 3, the platform's Command Center enables enhanced real-time visibility into business and operational KPIs across all agents and workflows, with full lifecycle tracing that makes every decision, whether made by an agent, a human, or both, explainable and auditable. When the system identifies performance drift, it surfaces it directly to operations leaders, closing the feedback loop between production performance and continuous improvement.

Helping healthcare organizations scale AI safely and consistently

The platform includes a curated AI Marketplace of healthcare-native agents and workflows for use cases such as utilization management, care management, claims, and pharmacy operations. These components are versioned, governed, and designed for real-world deployment, enabling organizations to scale what works rather than starting from scratch.

The platform's AI Studio provides a low-code environment for designing and refining intelligent workflows, where models, prompts, tools, and human oversight are combined into structured, testable systems. Agents are evaluated against real-world ground truth before deployment to ensure accuracy, safety, and alignment with operational requirements.

Rather than replacing existing systems, the platform integrates with them via a library of over 50 pre-built connectors, spanning EHRs, claims systems, FHIR APIs, and legacy inputs like fax and scanned documents. This allows organizations to activate AI within days, without disrupting core infrastructure.

Instead of relying on static rules or after-the-fact checks, the platform transforms compliance from a bottleneck into a built-in capability, embedding governance at every decision point through auto-prompts, auto-approvals, and full audit trails that ensure every outcome is explainable and defensible.

Version 3 of the Autonomize AI Intelligence Platform is available now. Read the full announcement here. Learn more: visit webpage.

About Autonomize AI

Autonomize AI transforms healthcare by pairing specialized AI agents with human expertise to tackle the industry's most complex processes. Powered by the Autonomize Intelligence Platform, our AI-human collaboration streamlines workflows like utilization management, care management, claims, pharmacy, and appeals, eliminating administrative bottlenecks while keeping people at the center of every decision.

The Autonomize Intelligence Platform operates as a continuously learning intelligence layer, combining structured knowledge, real-time case context, and longitudinal memory to improve with every decision it processes. Built around a context graph of over 10 million clinical, regulatory, and coverage concepts, the platform spans the full enterprise lifecycle: from AI design and testing in AI Studio, to ready-to-deploy Agents in the AI Marketplace, to real-time oversight in the Command Center, with compliance, auditability, and human oversight built in at every step.

Operating at scale across three of the five largest U.S. health enterprises, Autonomize drives measurable impact: up to 55% faster clinical reviews, 60% faster decision turnaround, 30% fewer human errors, and 3–5x ROI within 6–12 months.

Backed by Valtruis, Asset Management Ventures, Cigna Group Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, and TAU Ventures, we are building the critical infrastructure to power AI-native healthcare operations.

Learn more at autonomize.

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