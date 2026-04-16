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Dutch FM Slams Israel Over Death Penalty Bill, West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has voiced concern over Israel’s proposed death penalty legislation targeting Palestinians and strongly criticized the approval of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, following a phone call with his Israeli counterpart on Thursday.
In comments posted on X, Berendsen said the Netherlands is worried about the “ISR (Israel) death penalty bill” and conditions surrounding the detention of children, while also condemning the authorization of 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
His remarks followed a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, during which he reiterated opposition to annexation measures and urged stronger action to address the issues.
Berendsen also welcomed recent direct talks between Israel and Lebanon and called for an end to ongoing violence in the region.
In addition, he emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution regarding Iran, noting that such an outcome is necessary to help ensure the continued freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
In comments posted on X, Berendsen said the Netherlands is worried about the “ISR (Israel) death penalty bill” and conditions surrounding the detention of children, while also condemning the authorization of 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.
His remarks followed a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, during which he reiterated opposition to annexation measures and urged stronger action to address the issues.
Berendsen also welcomed recent direct talks between Israel and Lebanon and called for an end to ongoing violence in the region.
In addition, he emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution regarding Iran, noting that such an outcome is necessary to help ensure the continued freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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