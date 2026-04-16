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US House Moves Forward on Haitian Immigrant Protections Bill
(MENAFN) The US House of Representatives advanced legislation on Wednesday aimed at restoring temporary legal protections for Haitian immigrants, in a vote that saw a small group of Republicans join Democrats in opposition to a key immigration policy linked to President Donald Trump, according to reports.
Lawmakers voted 219–209 to bring the measure to a final vote expected on Thursday. The proposal would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Haitian nationals for three years. TPS is a US program that allows individuals from countries affected by conflict, natural disasters, or severe instability to live and work legally in the country on a temporary basis.
Representative Ayanna Pressley, who led the initiative, described the vote as “a critical step forward,” noting the unusual bipartisan support behind the effort.
Supporters argue that returning Haitian immigrants could expose them to serious risks, while also creating disruptions in the US workforce. Representative Laura Gillen said Haiti continues to face widespread violence and pointed out that many Haitian immigrants in the US are employed in essential fields such as healthcare, caregiving, and education.
A number of Republicans also expressed concern about ending protections. Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska warned that such a move could deepen labor shortages and negatively affect essential services, including patient care.
Lawmakers voted 219–209 to bring the measure to a final vote expected on Thursday. The proposal would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for eligible Haitian nationals for three years. TPS is a US program that allows individuals from countries affected by conflict, natural disasters, or severe instability to live and work legally in the country on a temporary basis.
Representative Ayanna Pressley, who led the initiative, described the vote as “a critical step forward,” noting the unusual bipartisan support behind the effort.
Supporters argue that returning Haitian immigrants could expose them to serious risks, while also creating disruptions in the US workforce. Representative Laura Gillen said Haiti continues to face widespread violence and pointed out that many Haitian immigrants in the US are employed in essential fields such as healthcare, caregiving, and education.
A number of Republicans also expressed concern about ending protections. Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska warned that such a move could deepen labor shortages and negatively affect essential services, including patient care.
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