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Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation in S. Lebanon Amid Ongoing Operations
(MENAFN) The Israeli army issued a warning on Thursday urging residents in southern Lebanon to leave areas located south of the Zahrani River, citing ongoing military operations targeting Hezbollah.
Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that air operations would continue with intensity and called on civilians to evacuate without delay.
He stated that “Airstrikes are ongoing as the army operates with great force in the area. For your safety, we again call on you to evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River,” emphasizing urgent relocation for residents.
Adraee also said the military actions are directed at Hezbollah-linked activity, warning that proximity to the group’s personnel or infrastructure could place civilians in danger.
He further cautioned that “Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure or combat means is putting their life in danger,” reinforcing the risks associated with remaining in affected areas.
According to the statement, staying south of the river or attempting to move further into nearby zones could expose civilians to heightened danger as operations continue.
The warning came shortly after comments from US President Donald Trump, who said that Israeli and Lebanese officials were expected to hold direct talks on Thursday—the first such engagement in around three decades.
Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that air operations would continue with intensity and called on civilians to evacuate without delay.
He stated that “Airstrikes are ongoing as the army operates with great force in the area. For your safety, we again call on you to evacuate your homes immediately and head north of the Zahrani River,” emphasizing urgent relocation for residents.
Adraee also said the military actions are directed at Hezbollah-linked activity, warning that proximity to the group’s personnel or infrastructure could place civilians in danger.
He further cautioned that “Anyone located near Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure or combat means is putting their life in danger,” reinforcing the risks associated with remaining in affected areas.
According to the statement, staying south of the river or attempting to move further into nearby zones could expose civilians to heightened danger as operations continue.
The warning came shortly after comments from US President Donald Trump, who said that Israeli and Lebanese officials were expected to hold direct talks on Thursday—the first such engagement in around three decades.
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