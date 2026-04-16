Azerbaijan Accelerates Large-Scale Infrastructure Development In Liberated Territories - Deputy PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 1,400 kilometers of highways have been built to date in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the country's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Mustafayev noted that three international airports have already been commissioned.

"As part of sweeping reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, more than 1,400 km of roads have been built, over 120 km of railway lines laid, seven tunnels fully completed, and drilling finalized on another 31, alongside the construction of 392 bridges.

Additionally, three international airports have already been commissioned, while new settlements, villages, schools, and hospitals are rapidly taking shape. Modern energy systems, water supply networks, and communication infrastructure are also being established, laying a solid foundation for the region's long-term socioeconomic revival," he said. Mustafayev also addressed relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. “The Republic of Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with the Russian Federation. The steady advancement of bilateral cooperation is driven by the consistent political will and strategic vision of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, who define key priorities and provide strong momentum for deeper engagement across all areas. There is confidence that these relations will continue to evolve in the spirit of friendship, mutual trust, and allied cooperation, in line with the 2022 Declaration," the official added.