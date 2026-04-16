Over 2,500 Applications Submitted For Svitlodim Program Kuleba
“It is important for us that apartment buildings become energy independent – this is also part of resilience... We have already scaled the program to Kharkiv region, and applications came in on the very first day. In total, UAH 800 million has been allocated for the program, of which commissions have already approved applications worth nearly UAH 313 million, leaving almost UAH 500 million in reserve,” Kuleba said.Read also: Deputy PM Kuleba explains how regions implementing resilience plans
According to him, Kyiv and Kyiv region served as pilots and have already shown results: since the program's launch, more than 2,500 applications have been submitted from buildings housing over 380,000 families. Funding has already been provided to 1,236 apartment buildings.
As reported by Ukrinform, the SvitloDIM program was launched on January 28. It provides financial assistance to co-owners of apartment buildings ranging from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 to purchase autonomous sources of electricity.
On April 15, applications from apartment buildings in Kharkiv region began to be accepted under the SvitloDIM program.
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