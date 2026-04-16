(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) RIWI Releases Audited 2025 Financials April 16, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: RIWI Corp. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). RIWI highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025 - in US Dollars: RIWI earned $5,672,202 in revenues in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 compared to $5,138,098 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 10.4%. Revenue consisted of $2,948,648 in transaction revenue, $1,310,922 in recurring revenue and $1,412,632 in project-based revenue. The Company recorded a net loss of $2,235,107 and an operating loss of $1,265,970 for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to a net loss of $806,574 and an operating loss of $566,121 for the year ended December 31, 2024. The year over year increase in operating losses is primarily driven by increased costs related to the integration of TheoremReach, Inc. ("TR") acquired late in 2024. RIWI continues to drive synergies and is focused on the cost structure to improve operating results in the future. The increase in net loss from 2024 is also driven by the non-cash $948,000 impairment of goodwill related to TR. With the closing of USAID that was announced by the US government in 2025, RIWI strategically shifted its focus on selling to market research agencies and Consumer Packaged Goods organizations from its historical customer base of government, public health and academic institutions. The result was very positive and RIWI ended the year with 79% of revenues in these two new customer segments. While RIWI continues to service its traditional customers that require real time data collection, management continues to shift resources to build products and services focused on its new strategic direction. RIWI continues to build out its AI native platform that enables decision making at the speed of AI. In order to fund growth, support working capital needs and commercialization activities, RIWI obtained a loan in the third quarter of 2025 from Pathfinder Asset Management for $1,000,000 CAD and subsequent to the year ended in 2025, RIWI completed a non-brokered private placement resulting in the issuance of 8,322,220 units for a total gross proceeds of $2,496,666 CAD. Management believes that it has the funds to support growth until consistent profitability is achieved. RIWI signed 139 customer contracts in the year ended December 31, 2025, including 35 new RIWI customers, reflecting continued demand across its solutions. RIWI continued its transformation into a research technology and audience platform company in 2025. This included the first release of its sample-only module which facilitates the delivery of specialized audiences in a secure way with in-built anti-fraud and data quality measures, a video diary solution where researchers can observe participant behavior and code their actions and an AI translation service fully integrated into its survey platform. In addition, RIWI began development of three major innovations that will be released in 2026. These are: 1. the next generation of its CoolTool platform that is being rebuilt with native AI solutions, 2. Bid Connect, an online communication and bidding platform to support its audience business and 3. VerifyHuman, a data quality and anti-fraud solution that will verify that survey respondents are real humans and determine approximate age and gender. All of these innovations will become available to the market in 2026 and are expected to drive future platform sales growth. RIWI understands the value of establishing its brand in the core industries of market research and Consumer Packaged Goods. As such, it invested heavily in marketing and brand development by attending several conferences in 2025 including SampleCon, Quirks New York, Pangorn Sensory Science Symposium, Small Cap Discoveries as well as conducted several webinars and digital campaigns. In addition, it partnered with The Group of Analysts to launch a new syndicated data series and program set to launch in May 2026 called the Global Data Impact Index that aims to understand the business value of organizations' data assets. "RIWI undertook a major strategic transformation in 2025 in response to shifts in U.S. international development funding, rapid AI-driven changes in market research, and rising survey fraud," said Greg Wong, CEO of RIWI. "By sharpening our focus on delivering high-quality audiences and platform solutions to brands and research partners, we're already seeing growth and are on track for sustained long-term profitability."

RIWI CORP.















Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss











For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024











(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

















































































2025



2024























Revenues (Note 9)

$ 5,672,202

$ 5,138,098























Operating expenses











General and administrative (Note 10)



1,765,451



1,766,770



Operations (Note 10)



3,931,079



2,769,225



Technology costs (Note 10)



620,742



491,834



Sales and marketing (Note 10)



620,900



676,390

Total operating expenses



6,938,172



5,704,219























Operating loss before other income/(expense)



(1,265,970 )

(566,121 )





















Other income/(expense)











Interest income



3,667



71,195



Interest expense



(172,497 )

(19,596 )

Loss on asset disposal



(308 )

-



Impairment of goodwill (Note 6)



(948,000 )

-



Other expenses (Note 10)



(61,354 )

(211,151 ) Total other income/(expense)



(1,178,492 )

(159,552 ) Net loss before income taxes



(2,444,462 )

(725,673 )





















Income tax expense/(recovery) (Note 14)



(209,355 )

80,901

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (2,235,107 ) $ (806,574 )





















Net loss per share











Basic and diluted

$ (0.12 ) $ (0.04 )





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding









Basic and diluted



18,121,688



18,004,428



RIWI CORP.











Consolidated Statements of Financial Position











As at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





























December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024















Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 551,356

$ 1,845,224

Accounts receivable (Note 12(a))

1,128,344



1,636,810

Unbilled revenue (Note 9(b))

61,042



112,069

Contract costs

-



38,082

Prepaid expenses and other assets

51,767



128,921

Total current assets

1,792,509



3,761,106











Prepaid expenses and other assets

13,997



24,652

Intangible assets (Note 6)

1,156,816



1,496,485

Goodwill (Note 6)

99,092



1,047,092

Total assets $ 3,062,414

$ 6,329,335











Liabilities

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 952,999

$ 1,179,152

Acquisition holdbacks payable (Note 5)

104,989



775,991

Deferred revenue (Note 9(b))

253,742



1,092,815

Notes payable (Note 7)

67,394



58,073

Total current liabilities

1,379,124



3,106,031

Long-term liabilities







Long-term portion of notes payable (Note 7)

1,539,428



967,473

Deferred tax liability (Note 14)

-



215,270

Total liabilities

2,918,552



4,288,774











Shareholders' equity

















Share capital (Note 8)

5,085,404



4,940,930

Contributed surplus (Note 8)

3,184,159



2,990,225

Accumulated deficit

(8,125,701 )

(5,890,594 ) Total shareholders' equity

143,862



2,040,561

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,062,414

$ 6,329,335



RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

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CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.







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Source: RIWI Corp.