RIWI Releases Audited 2025 Financials
|RIWI CORP.
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|Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
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|For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
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|(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
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|2025
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|2024
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|Revenues (Note 9)
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|5,672,202
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|5,138,098
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|Operating expenses
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|General and administrative (Note 10)
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|1,765,451
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|1,766,770
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|Operations (Note 10)
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|3,931,079
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|2,769,225
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|Technology costs (Note 10)
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|620,742
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|491,834
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|Sales and marketing (Note 10)
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|620,900
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|676,390
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|Total operating expenses
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|6,938,172
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|5,704,219
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|Operating loss before other income/(expense)
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|(1,265,970
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|(566,121
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|Other income/(expense)
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|Interest income
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|3,667
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|71,195
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|Interest expense
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|(172,497
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|(19,596
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|Loss on asset disposal
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|(308
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|Impairment of goodwill (Note 6)
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|(948,000
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|Other expenses (Note 10)
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|(61,354
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|(211,151
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|Total other income/(expense)
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|(1,178,492
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|(159,552
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|Net loss before income taxes
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|(2,444,462
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|(725,673
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|Income tax expense/(recovery) (Note 14)
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|(209,355
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|80,901
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|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
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|(2,235,107
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|(806,574
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|Net loss per share
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|Basic and diluted
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|(0.12
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|(0.04
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|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
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|Basic and diluted
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|18,121,688
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|18,004,428
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|RIWI CORP.
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|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
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|As at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
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|December 31, 2025
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|December 31, 2024
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|Assets
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|Current assets
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|Cash and cash equivalents
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|551,356
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|1,845,224
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|Accounts receivable (Note 12(a))
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|1,128,344
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|1,636,810
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|Unbilled revenue (Note 9(b))
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|61,042
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|112,069
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|Contract costs
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|38,082
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|Prepaid expenses and other assets
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|51,767
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|128,921
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|Total current assets
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|1,792,509
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|3,761,106
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|Prepaid expenses and other assets
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|13,997
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|24,652
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|Intangible assets (Note 6)
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|1,156,816
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|1,496,485
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|Goodwill (Note 6)
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|99,092
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|1,047,092
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|Total assets
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|3,062,414
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|6,329,335
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|Liabilities
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|Current liabilities
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|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
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|952,999
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|1,179,152
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|Acquisition holdbacks payable (Note 5)
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|104,989
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|775,991
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|Deferred revenue (Note 9(b))
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|253,742
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|1,092,815
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|Notes payable (Note 7)
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|67,394
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|58,073
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|Total current liabilities
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|1,379,124
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|3,106,031
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|Long-term liabilities
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|Long-term portion of notes payable (Note 7)
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|1,539,428
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|967,473
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|Deferred tax liability (Note 14)
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|215,270
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|Total liabilities
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|2,918,552
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|4,288,774
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|Shareholders' equity
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|Share capital (Note 8)
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|5,085,404
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|4,940,930
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|Contributed surplus (Note 8)
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|3,184,159
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|2,990,225
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|Accumulated deficit
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|(8,125,701
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|(5,890,594
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|Total shareholders' equity
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|143,862
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|2,040,561
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|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
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|3,062,414
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|6,329,335
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RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries.
RIWI CORP.
Signed: "Greg Wong"
Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer
For more information, please contact ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.
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Source: RIWI Corp.
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