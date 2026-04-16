Carecloud Reaffirms Guidance Following Capital Structure Simplification, Capping A Decade Of Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today reaffirmed its previously issued financial guidance following the successful closing of a $50 million credit facility and the announced redemption of 100% of its Series B Preferred Stock.

“This is an important milestone for CareCloud,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.“We set out to simplify our capital structure and strengthen our financial foundation, and we have delivered on that commitment.”

“This moment also represents a decade-long journey that began with our first preferred capital raise in November 2015,” Snyder continued.“At that time, the Company was generating approximately $23 million in revenue and negative EBITDA of $0.7 million. Today, we are operating at approximately $130 million in revenue with approximately $30 million in annualized adjusted EBITDA. That progression reflects the discipline of our team, the strength of our operating model, and the support of our stakeholders over time.”

“That commitment to our preferred shareholders has guided our decisions throughout this journey,” Snyder continued.“In 2024, we received an unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest to acquire the Company at $5.00 per common share of CareCloud, Inc. Following a thorough review, our Board of Directors determined that the proposal did not provide an appropriate or balanced outcome across our broader shareholder base, including our preferred shareholders, and elected to reject the $5.00 per common share offer and continue executing on our strategy-a decision we believe is validated by the outcome we are announcing today.”

Snyder added,“The level of diligence undertaken by our lending partners as part of this financing process was extensive, including a comprehensive review of our operating performance, resilience, and forward projections. We believe their decision to provide institutional capital-following a thorough assessment of our business, including recent events-validates both the strength of our operating model and the credibility of our long-term outlook.”

Snyder concluded,“With a simplified capital structure, improved financial flexibility, and strong institutional support, we believe the Company is well positioned for its next phase of growth.”

The Company appreciates the continued support of all its shareholders and looks forward to building on this momentum.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.

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For additional information, please visit our website at. To watch video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "could", "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "possible," "potential," "target," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies' products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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