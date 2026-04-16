With Clarity Expands Bouquet Collection With New Engagement Rings And Wedding Bands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With Clarity, a New York–based engagement ring and wedding band company, has expanded its Bouquet collection with new designs. The expansion introduces diamond engagement rings and coordinating wedding bands built around the tulip basket setting- the signature design element of its bestselling Tulip Cathedral ring.

The inspiration behind the Bouquet collection

The Bouquet collection draws from the natural structure of flowers, translating organic form into fine jewelry design. Central to the collection is the setting, where prongs curve upward like a blooming tulip to hold the center stone. This approach creates a fluid and romantic silhouette, giving the ring a distinctive profile from multiple angles.

Rather than relying solely on the brilliance of the center stone, the sculpted metalwork adds dimension through form, creating a design that feels distinctive while remaining suited to everyday wear.

Expanding a bestselling design

The Tulip Cathedral ring has become one of With Clarity's most sought-after diamond engagement ring styles, known for its elevated setting and graceful petal-like prongs. The expanded Bouquet collection builds on this foundation, introducing new variations that reinterpret the original design across different settings and pairings.

The collection also introduces coordinating wedding bands designed to complement the tulip setting, allowing the engagement ring and band to feel visually connected while still maintaining flexibility in styling. Together, the new additions offer options for both standalone pieces and cohesive sets.

Form shaped by function

The tulip-inspired prongs create a distinctive visual signature while securely supporting the center stone. The elevated basket allows light to pass through the diamond, enhancing brilliance while maintaining a stable structure suited to everyday wear.

This focus on proportion and construction reflects With Clarity's design approach, where aesthetic detail and durability are considered together.

Customization and design flexibility

As with all With Clarity engagement rings, the Bouquet collection offers a range of customization options. Customers can select from popular diamond shapes, including round, oval, cushion, radiant, elongated cushion, princess, heart, emerald, and pear, as well as choose from platinum or 14K and 18K white, yellow, and rose gold.

The collection is available with both natural and lab-grown diamonds, offering flexibility based on personal preference and budget considerations. Coordinating wedding bands are designed to align naturally with engagement rings from the collection, creating a cohesive look while allowing for individual expression.

Engraving options are also available to add a personal detail to each piece.

Craftsmanship in every detail

Each ring in the Bouquet collection is a testament to With Clarity's commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. From the intricate curvature of each prong to the final polish, every element is designed to highlight the center stone while maintaining structural integrity.

Availability and shopping experience

The expanded Bouquet collection is now available on With Clarity's website, where customers can explore engagement rings and wedding bands through 360-degree imagery and detailed product specifications.

Clarity's Home Preview program allows customers to try on select styles at home before making a final decision. Additional services include complimentary insured shipping within the United States, a 30-day return policy, and a lifetime warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Virtual consultations with jewelry specialists are available for those seeking guidance on selecting or customizing a design.