Calls Grow Within NDA To Review Bihar's Liquor Ban

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) The decade-old liquor prohibition law in Bihar has once again come under political scrutiny after a new government was formed under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

NDA's ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha MLA Madhaw Anand has renewed his demand for a comprehensive review of the state's alcohol ban, arguing that the current policy requires reassessment in light of ground realities.

He met Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday and later told the media that merely enforcing prohibition is not enough. He emphasised the need for awareness campaigns and de-addiction initiatives alongside policy reform.

“It has been 10 years since the law came into force. The time has come for a serious review,” Anand said.

The MLA noted that he has consistently raised the matter within the assembly, where several legislators supported the idea -- though often informally -- while others opposed it.“I was as firm inside the House as I am outside today. A thorough review of the prohibition policy is essential,” he added.

Madhaw Anand also pointed to the revenue losses due to prohibition, stating that Bihar needs strong financial resources to accelerate development.“The current situation is not in Bihar's interest. Revenue is crucial for development, and all aspects must be considered while reviewing the law,” he said.

Significantly, the demand comes from within the NDA alliance itself. Madhaw Anand stated that he has placed his concerns before his own government, led by Samrat Choudhary.

Earlier, Anant Singh, a leader associated with Janata Dal (United), had also raised a similar demand for reviewing the prohibition policy.

The prohibition law, introduced under former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has remained one of the most debated policies in Bihar politics. Supporters argue it has helped curb alcoholism and improve social conditions.

However, the critics highlight illegal trade, enforcement challenges, and revenue losses.

While the demand for review is growing, the final decision now rests with the new government.“I have put forth my views. The government must now decide in the interest of the people,” Madhaw Anand said.