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Ruya Unveils 'Mastercard Cashback Credit Card' Redefining Everyday Rewards With Fully Shariah Compliant Savings
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The ruya Cashback Credit Card requires no minimum spend to qualify for cashback, ensuring that every transaction contributes to the customer's savings
Earn cashback on every purchase, including groceries, fuel, dining or online shopping, and redeem easily through ruya Mobile App. Terms and conditions apply
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