Ruya Unveils 'Mastercard Cashback Credit Card' Redefining Everyday Rewards With Fully Shariah Compliant Savings

The ruya Cashback Credit Card requires no minimum spend to qualify for cashback, ensuring that every transaction contributes to the customer's savings Earn cashback on every purchase, including groceries, fuel, dining or online shopping, and redeem easily through ruya Mobile App. Terms and conditions apply

ruya, a digital-first Islamic bank that believes in empowering individuals, businesses and communities in the UAE to help achieve their goals in life, today announced the launch of the ruya Mastercard Cashback Credit Card.

Designed to turn everyday spending on groceries, fuel, dining or online shopping, into tangible savings, this new offering empowers customers to spend with confidence while enjoying rewards the Shari'ah-compliant way.

The ruya Mastercard Cashback Credit Card is designed for simplicity and maximum value. Cardholders will earn a straightforward 2% cashback on all purchases, with the sole exception of government-related transactions.

In a move that distinguishes it from conventional rewards programs, the card requires no minimum spend to qualify for cashback, ensuring that every transaction, regardless of size, contributes to the customer's savings.

, said:“At ruya, our mission is to empower individuals and families by providing financial solutions that are not only ethical but also highly practical for everyday life. The launch of the ruya Mastercard Cashback Credit Card is a testament to this commitment. We wanted to create a product that removes the complexity from rewards, offering a transparent, Shariah-compliant way for our customers to realize genuine value from their daily spending. This card is about making financial empowerment accessible and straightforward.”

Managing the rewards is equally seamless. Customers can easily track their accumulated cashback and instantly redeem it against unbilled transactions directly through the intuitive ruya bank Mobile App, placing control firmly at their fingertips. The card operates on a clear billing cycle, with statements generated on the 25th of each month and a due date on the 18th of the following month.

The ruya Mastercard Cashback Credit Card mars the bank's ongoing dedication to delivering innovative, digital-first banking experiences that align with the core values of Prosperity, Integrity, Partnership, and Community.

Headquartered in Ajman and launched in 2024, ruya (Ruya Islamic Community Bank LLC) is a

fusion of innovative technology and the enduring principles of Islamic banking, designed for

individuals and businesses alike. Licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as a Specialised

Bank, ruya delivers a seamless digital banking experience built on robust security and intuitive

design. Guided by the pillars of fairness, transparency, and social responsibility, ruya is deeply

rooted in the community, supporting families, entrepreneurs, and small businesses while

fostering financial literacy and inclusion through open-door branches that serve as hubs of

education and support.

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