Galderma Launches New Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar With Trihex+TM, Powered By Its Next-Generation Trihex Technology®...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the launch of Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM, the newest innovation from Alastin, a leader in peptide-based regenerative skincare. As a pioneer in peri‐procedural skincare, Alastin helped establish the category with the original Regenerating Skin Nectar - one of the first products specifically developed to prepare the skin before cosmetic procedures, complement procedural outcomes, and visibly support a smoother, accelerated recovery. For more than a decade, it has served as a foundational peri-procedural product used by aesthetic providers to improve skin readiness and enhance treatment response. Today, among physicians who offer the brand, Alastin is their preferred peri-procedural skincare choice, and it remains the only product in this category with published clinical data demonstrating the benefits of preconditioning the skin prior to a procedure. The new and enhanced Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM builds on this foundation with an advanced formulation designed to help visibly improve how the skin prepares for, responds to, and recovers from procedures. It complements a broad range of aesthetic and surgical procedures such as facelifts, microneedling, laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and radiofrequency ablation, among others. Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM is the second product to feature the next-generation TriHex+TM platform, following the successful launch of Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex+TM. TriHex Technology® uniquely combines proprietary peptide components that help clear aged, damaged collagen and elastin while simultaneously supporting the production of new, healthy collagen and elastin - a dual mechanism that underpins its regenerative approach. TriHex+TM is the next evolution of this technology. The addition of proprietary Octapeptide‐45 advances this activity by supporting the skin's natural production of high‐molecular‐weight HA, a critical component of skin structure and resilience, and working synergistically with TriHex Technology® to further enhance production of collagen, elastin, and HA. This reinforces the skin's underlying structural integrity, including the dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ), and supports the skin's response to procedural stress in ways that contribute to more consistent outcomes and long-term skin longevity.

“Galderma continues to deepen the understanding of extracellular matrix remodeling, which is now recognized as a key driver of skin aging and longevity. Our new TriHex+TM formulation represents the evolution of our regenerative platform, focusing on key proteins and membranes that influence how the skin responds to procedural stress at a structural level. This innovation reflects our continued commitment to developing science-driven solutions that not only aid in procedural outcomes, but also support a more resilient skin recovery.” ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, GALDERMA HEAD, SKIN SCIENCE CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Peer-reviewed clinical studies support the use of Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM as a foundational peri‐procedural product. In a randomized, double‐blind facelift pre‐conditioning study, 100% of patients showed visible improvements in key extracellular matrix (ECM) markers-including collagen, elastin, and high‐molecular‐weight HA-alongside reductions in solar elastosis and a stronger, more defined DEJ.2The improvement in DEJ definition is clinically meaningful, as DEJ integrity helps skin better withstand mechanical and thermal stress during procedures.3,4 Additional evaluations demonstrated statistically significant improvements in skin barrier function as early as 30 minutes post-application, with continued improvement through day 14, alongside increased skin hydration observed from day 3.2 Clinical grading and photography showed visibly improved healing responses, including reduced appearance of erythema (redness), edema (swelling), and crusting. Split‐face microneedling evaluations also demonstrated improved tolerability compared with exosome-based products.5 These findings reinforce the role of peri-procedural skincare in optimizing overall treatment outcomes.

The formulation is water-free, preservative-free, and bacteriostatic, allowing for use immediately following procedures. This enables early integration into post-procedure care when the skin is most vulnerable and requires products that will not irritate or disrupt healing.

“In my practice, patients are looking for treatments that deliver strong results while minimizing downtime. Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar has helped support that balance by preparing the skin ahead of procedures, visibly improving how it responds during treatment, and promoting a more efficient recovery afterward. With TriHex+TM, the clinical data demonstrates it supports advanced improvements in hydration, barrier function, and recovery response - factors I prioritize to help deliver more consistent, high-quality outcomes for my patients.” NAZANIN SAEDI, MD BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PLYMOUTH MEETING

Galderma will launch Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM in the United States this month. For an extended initial period, the product will be available exclusively through authorized Alastin skincare providers and dispensed directly through medical aesthetic practices, including dermatology and plastic surgery offices, and medical spas. Galderma is working to expand availability to additional international markets where Alastin is present.

About Alastin

Alastin by Galderma is the leader in peri-procedural regenerative skincare, offering innovative, scientifically proven, and clinically tested products. The Alastin Skincare portfolio provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge formulas designed specifically for peri-procedural use, as well as daily skincare regimens, all powered by proprietary peptides and innovative, clinically meaningful, science-backed ingredients designed to amplify the skin's own natural regenerative abilities. With more than 60 international dermatological publications and 20 patents granted, Alastin is one of the most clinically studied professional-grade skincare brands.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .

References

Widgerow AD, et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024 May 1;23(5):347-352. Jalian HR, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2025;24(12):e70556. Roig-Rosello E, Rousselle P. Biomolecules. 2020;10:1607. Fisher G, Rittié L. J Cell Commun Signal. 2018;12:401–411. Widgerow AD, Ziegler ME, Shafiq F, et al. J Dermat Cosmetol. 2024;8(3):87–92.

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