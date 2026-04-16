Galderma Launches New Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar With Trihex+TM, Powered By Its Next-Generation Trihex Technology®...
|“Galderma continues to deepen the understanding of extracellular matrix remodeling, which is now recognized as a key driver of skin aging and longevity. Our new TriHex+TM formulation represents the evolution of our regenerative platform, focusing on key proteins and membranes that influence how the skin responds to procedural stress at a structural level. This innovation reflects our continued commitment to developing science-driven solutions that not only aid in procedural outcomes, but also support a more resilient skin recovery.” ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, GALDERMA HEAD, SKIN SCIENCE CENTER FOR INNOVATION
Peer-reviewed clinical studies support the use of Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM as a foundational peri‐procedural product. In a randomized, double‐blind facelift pre‐conditioning study, 100% of patients showed visible improvements in key extracellular matrix (ECM) markers-including collagen, elastin, and high‐molecular‐weight HA-alongside reductions in solar elastosis and a stronger, more defined DEJ.2The improvement in DEJ definition is clinically meaningful, as DEJ integrity helps skin better withstand mechanical and thermal stress during procedures.3,4 Additional evaluations demonstrated statistically significant improvements in skin barrier function as early as 30 minutes post-application, with continued improvement through day 14, alongside increased skin hydration observed from day 3.2 Clinical grading and photography showed visibly improved healing responses, including reduced appearance of erythema (redness), edema (swelling), and crusting. Split‐face microneedling evaluations also demonstrated improved tolerability compared with exosome-based products.5 These findings reinforce the role of peri-procedural skincare in optimizing overall treatment outcomes.
The formulation is water-free, preservative-free, and bacteriostatic, allowing for use immediately following procedures. This enables early integration into post-procedure care when the skin is most vulnerable and requires products that will not irritate or disrupt healing.
|“In my practice, patients are looking for treatments that deliver strong results while minimizing downtime. Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar has helped support that balance by preparing the skin ahead of procedures, visibly improving how it responds during treatment, and promoting a more efficient recovery afterward. With TriHex+TM, the clinical data demonstrates it supports advanced improvements in hydration, barrier function, and recovery response - factors I prioritize to help deliver more consistent, high-quality outcomes for my patients.” NAZANIN SAEDI, MD BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF PLYMOUTH MEETING
Galderma will launch Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex+TM in the United States this month. For an extended initial period, the product will be available exclusively through authorized Alastin skincare providers and dispensed directly through medical aesthetic practices, including dermatology and plastic surgery offices, and medical spas. Galderma is working to expand availability to additional international markets where Alastin is present.
About Alastin
Alastin by Galderma is the leader in peri-procedural regenerative skincare, offering innovative, scientifically proven, and clinically tested products. The Alastin Skincare portfolio provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge formulas designed specifically for peri-procedural use, as well as daily skincare regimens, all powered by proprietary peptides and innovative, clinically meaningful, science-backed ingredients designed to amplify the skin's own natural regenerative abilities. With more than 60 international dermatological publications and 20 patents granted, Alastin is one of the most clinically studied professional-grade skincare brands.
About Galderma
Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .
ReferencesWidgerow AD, et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2024 May 1;23(5):347-352. Jalian HR, et al. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2025;24(12):e70556. Roig-Rosello E, Rousselle P. Biomolecules. 2020;10:1607. Fisher G, Rittié L. J Cell Commun Signal. 2018;12:401–411. Widgerow AD, Ziegler ME, Shafiq F, et al. J Dermat Cosmetol. 2024;8(3):87–92.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment