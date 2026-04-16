Notification Of Major Shareholding
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after April 15, 2026
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|5.07%
|0%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|N/A
|N/A
|Boldhaven Management LLP total share capital in %
|5.07%
|0%
As of April 15, 2026, Boldhaven Management LLP directly or indirectly controls 0 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 0% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
...
Attachments
-
Shareholder Form - 15042026 - Nilfisk
26 Announcement - 16042026 - Major shareholder - Boldhaven
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