HP Police Row: Govt Calls Viral Letter Against DGP Ashok Tiwari 'Fake'

A major controversy has erupted within the Himachal Pradesh Police after a viral letter purportedly issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPS) Association accused Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari of 'unwarranted and whimsical actions,' even as the state government dismissed the document as fake and unverified.

However, documents accessed, including a General Diary (GD) entry from Police Station Shimla East and a formal representation submitted by DSP (HQ) Vijay Raghuwanshi, indicate that an incident involving the alleged withdrawal of an official vehicle did take place, forming the core of the controversy.

The Core Incident: DSP's Vehicle Withdrawn

According to the GD entry dated March 10, 2026, recorded at Police Station Shimla East, DSP Vijay Raghuwanshi reported that his official vehicle was stopped near Kasumpti while he was on duty. The entry states that the vehicle, which had been officially allotted to him, was taken away on directions allegedly linked to senior-level instructions.

The DSP stated that the incident caused him 'mental distress and humiliation,' especially as it occurred in public view. He further recorded that the vehicle was withdrawn without any written justification and despite being assigned for official use. The GD entry also mentions that the officer had been performing official duties and had, on that day, offered a lift to a senior officer of DIG rank in his government vehicle, an action he claims may have triggered the development.

Repercussions and Personal Impact

In his representation to Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Kamlesh Kumar Pant, DSP Raghuwanshi termed the action as arbitrary and said it had adversely affected his dignity and functioning. While speaking with ANI on the phone, he said that the incident left him in a state of 'trauma and depression,' and he is currently on medical leave as he fell and had a tailbone fracture. The representation also raised concerns about administrative conduct and sought intervention.

Adding to the developments, the police official who recorded the GD entry has reportedly been transferred nearly 300 km away from Shimla, a move that has raised further questions within administrative circles.

Official Dismissal of Viral Letter

The state government dismisses the viral letter as Fake. Amid the growing row, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, answering to ANI, categorically dismissed the viral HPS Association letter. "It is fake. No such meeting of HPS officers took place," Gupta said, adding that the document appears to be unauthenticated. However, he did not comment on the substance of the DSP's complaint or the incident mentioned in the GD entry.

The Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police, Ashok Tiwari, responding to ANI on the matter, also distanced himself from the viral document, questioning its authenticity. "From the language used, it does not appear to be a document drafted by a group of officers. It needs to be verified by the association first. We will try to trace its origin," Tiwari said. The DGP did not respond to specific questions regarding the alleged incident of the vehicle being taken from the DSP.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Kamlesh Kumar Pant did not respond to queries, while officials maintained silence on the specifics of the representation as a complaint. Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, speaking to ANI on the phone, said the matter cannot be commented upon without verification. "The issue needs to be authenticated. As of now, it is based on viral content, and I will be able to comment only after something concrete is on record," he said.

A Pattern of 'Viral Letters'?

The present controversy has the same pattern of Viral 'Association Letters' as it was noticed and released to the media earlier this year by the IPS and IAS officers Association in a matter of the allegations by a minister of the state government. This is not the first time such controversy has surfaced in the state. Similar viral communications allegedly from IPS and IAS associations had emerged earlier this year during a dispute involving a state Minister, raising concerns about the misuse of unofficial or fake documents to influence narratives.

Unaddressed Complaint Remains Key Issue

The Key Issue Remains the DSP's representation submitted to the Chief Secretary and the ACS home of the state government. While the government has rejected the viral HPS resolution as fake, the underlying issue, DSP Vijay Raghuwanshi's formal complaint and the GD entry remain unaddressed publicly. The episode has triggered debate within administrative and policing circles over internal functioning, officer morale, and the need for transparency in handling such sensitive matters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)