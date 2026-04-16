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Trump Says Would Support Lebanon Peace Deal
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump would support a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, a senior US official disclosed to media on Wednesday.
Washington was unequivocal in clarifying that Lebanon falls outside the scope of its ongoing peace negotiations with Iran. "This is not something we have asked for," the official stated, pushing back against Tehran's assertion that the US-Iran ceasefire agreement extended to cover Lebanon — a claim Iran has coupled with accusations that Israel violated its terms.
"The president would welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon as part of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the official said.
The remarks follow a Tuesday meeting convened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who brought together Israeli and Lebanese diplomats to explore the prospect of a ceasefire, according to a news site. A US source told the news site that both the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors agreed to consult their respective governments before returning with formal responses, with the proposal encompassing confidence-building measures from both parties.
The diplomatic push aligns with Trump's disclosure last week that he had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dial back military operations in Lebanon. "I spoke with Bibi, and he's going to low-key it," Trump told a news outlet, using Netanyahu's longtime nickname.
The appeal for restraint comes against a grim backdrop: since March 2 — when Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack that reignited hostilities in defiance of a 2024 ceasefire — Israel has killed at least 2,124 people and left nearly 7,000 wounded in a relentless offensive across Lebanon. Israel continues to occupy swaths of southern Lebanese territory, some held for decades and others seized during the previous conflict that spanned October 2023 through November 2024.
Washington was unequivocal in clarifying that Lebanon falls outside the scope of its ongoing peace negotiations with Iran. "This is not something we have asked for," the official stated, pushing back against Tehran's assertion that the US-Iran ceasefire agreement extended to cover Lebanon — a claim Iran has coupled with accusations that Israel violated its terms.
"The president would welcome the end of hostilities in Lebanon as part of a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the official said.
The remarks follow a Tuesday meeting convened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who brought together Israeli and Lebanese diplomats to explore the prospect of a ceasefire, according to a news site. A US source told the news site that both the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors agreed to consult their respective governments before returning with formal responses, with the proposal encompassing confidence-building measures from both parties.
The diplomatic push aligns with Trump's disclosure last week that he had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dial back military operations in Lebanon. "I spoke with Bibi, and he's going to low-key it," Trump told a news outlet, using Netanyahu's longtime nickname.
The appeal for restraint comes against a grim backdrop: since March 2 — when Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack that reignited hostilities in defiance of a 2024 ceasefire — Israel has killed at least 2,124 people and left nearly 7,000 wounded in a relentless offensive across Lebanon. Israel continues to occupy swaths of southern Lebanese territory, some held for decades and others seized during the previous conflict that spanned October 2023 through November 2024.
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