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Real work, real impact: WTM Africa honours 22 organisations across 13 countries at its 2026 Responsible Tourism Awards
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 15 April 2026: The WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026 were presented today at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, recognising 22 organisations across 13 countries who are delivering measurable impact for people, places and nature.
The ceremony was MC-ed by Rachel Nxele, board member of SANParks, with special guest speaker Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town. The awards span five categories – Championing Cultural Diversity; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Local Economic Benefit; Nature Positive; and Regenerative Tourism – and are run in partnership with the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT).
"These awards are both celebration and evidence – recognising those organisations that are building dignity, protecting nature and honouring heritage." – Rachel Nxele, board member, SANParks; MC, WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026
Nxele framed the awards around a single, challenging question: can you prove it? "The awards recognise real work, real commitment and real impact," she said. "The work that happens when no-one is watching."
Alderman James Vos echoed that emphasis on demonstrable outcomes. The awards, he said, are "about showing impact" – because if you cannot show impact, it means "nothing to no-one".
Vos described the awards as an important showcase of "how it can be done and how it should be done” and called on the industry to build more "tourism-preneurs" – to create greater longevity and broader economic opportunity.
THE TROPHIES
This year's winners received trophies that are, in themselves, a statement of intent.
Gold and silver winners received handmade protea trophies crafted by Cape Gypsea, each one unique. The delicate inner petals are formed from the pages of recycled books; the bold outer petals from vibrant Shweshwe fabric, locally sourced with a focus on eco-conscious biodegradability. Together, they bring past and present into a single object – forgotten stories and living African tradition, side by side.
Organisations recognised as “One-to-Watch” received a bottle of Painted Wolf Wines, which is this year celebrating 20 years of wines for conservation. The company takes its name from Lycaon pictus – the scientific name for the African wild dog – and has donated 4% of sales to conservation since it was founded. By supporting African wild dogs, that support flows throughout the ecosystems and communities that share wild spaces across the continent.
THE 2026 RESPONSIBLE TOURISM WINNERS
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award Gold winners are:
Ele Collection Zimbabwe – Nature Positive
Plastic waste is transformed into construction grade aggregate, reducing extraction pressure on natural systems while providing income to community collectors and educating visitors through factory tours. The judges praised the circular model for turning a major environmental threat into longterm infrastructure value while strengthening community livelihoods.
RuralRevive Namibia – Regenerative Tourism
RuralRevive’s “Building a Desert Based Economy Initiative” is conceptualised and driven by the Wolwedans Foundation. It is transforming the tourism economy around Maltahöhe through climate appropriate horticulture, local enterprise development and systems that reconnect tourism with community livelihoods. The judges recognised Rural Revive for addressing deep-rooted structural challenges by rebuilding local food systems, restoring dignity through work and creating a resilient desert based economy.
Saruni Basecamp Kenya – Regenerative Tourism
A community conservancy model has generated more than 1.5 million dollars for 6,605 landowners, conserved more than 414,000 hectares and embedded regenerative food systems and women’s economic empowerment across 13 camps. The judges commended Saruni Basecamp for demonstrating how long-term lease agreements and bed night fees can secure large and connected landscapes for wildlife, while strengthening local livelihoods.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company South Africa – Local Economic Benefit
Local procurement has increased from 29 percent in 2017 to 89 percent today, supporting more than 150 small businesses and providing mentorship and certification support to 67 SMMEs. The judges highlighted TMACC’s commitment to developing suppliers beyond the Cableway itself, helping entrepreneurs strengthen operations and access wider tourism markets.
Traditional African Homestays Southern Africa – Championing Cultural Diversity
A fast-growing network of heritage homestays enables visitors to become part of village life while ensuring most fee income stays within communities, with expansion now reaching Eswatini and Botswana. The judges noted the remarkable year-on-year growth, with more than R6 million generated and 70–80 percent of income remaining in host communities, demonstrating a scalable model of cultural preservation and community empowerment.
V&A Waterfront Academy Cape Town – Local Economic Benefit
Since 2023, 315 young people have been placed into employment, with 90 percent securing fulltime jobs for the first time and 15 small businesses supported through the Watershed craft market. The Academy’s model addresses a critical gap by supporting both young workers and the businesses that hire them during the fragile first six months of employment.
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award silver winners are:
Elephant Human Relations Aid Namibia – Regenerative Tourism
Human elephant conflict incidents have fallen from 92 in 2023 to just 12 so far in 2026, with no elephants shot as problem animals in 2025, across more than 2 million hectares.
Graskop Gorge Lift Company South Africa – Nature Positive
A zero impact access system protects critically endangered species such as the Graskop cliff aloe while sourcing most procurement within 100 kilometres.
Green Planet & TUI Care Foundation Egypt– Championing Cultural Diversity
The Colourful Cultures programme supports artists, artisans and community hosts through training in hospitality, storytelling and entrepreneurship, connecting them to tourism markets through hotel, tour operator and online partnerships.
Imvelo Safari Lodges – Regenerative Tourism
Longterm coexistence work includes water management, antipoaching deterrence and the successful reintroduction of white rhinos.
LUX Marijani Zanzibar – Local Economic Benefit
Local suppliers are embedded into the resort’s value chain, generating consistent income for fishers, farmers, transport providers and women’s cooperatives.
Saruni Wild Kenya – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
A structured internship programme has shifted staff representation from an allmale team in 2015 to nearly one third women today, including a female Assistant Manager and equal gender representation among interns.
TUI Futureshapers North Africa – Local Economic Benefit
The programme supports more than 180 young entrepreneurs across Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, strengthens local value chains and creates jobs through locally led tourism businesses.
Unexplored Cape Town – Championing Cultural Diversity
Inclusive, community rooted food tours take guests into neighbourhood kitchens and markets, supporting small vendors and welcoming travellers with disabilities while showcasing diverse African and diaspora food cultures.
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award one-to-watch winners are:
AgroTourism Park by Eco Terra Vista Tours Rwanda – Local Economic Benefit
A grassroots model integrating smallholder farming, cultural heritage and tourism ensures revenue stays in rural communities historically excluded from tourism value chains.
Cape Tourist Guides Association South Africa – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Recognised for strengthening representation by ensuring guides reflect South Africa’s cultural, linguistic and socioeconomic diversity.
Desert & Delta Safaris Botswana – Championing Cultural Diversity
The Okavango Marathon Project offers an immersive cultural journey through remote communities along the Okavango Panhandle, meeting fishermen, travelling by mokoro with community guides and engaging with the San community at Tsodilo.
Green Safaris Zambia and Malawi – Regenerative Tourism
Mukuni Organic Farm and hydrological restoration using cascading check dams demonstrate a regenerative approach to restoring degraded land.
Jacada Travel Zimbabwe – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
A Female Guides of the Future initiative supports women to access high-level guiding roles through training, mentorship and career pathways in partnership with the Wilderness Trust.
Spekboom Southern Africa – Nature Positive
A tour company offering an automated split payment model channels 2.5 per cent of every booking directly to conservation or community causes at no extra cost to guests.
TUI Care Foundation Field to Fork Tanzania – Regenerative Tourism
Strengthens regenerative food systems, supports local farmers and links sustainable agriculture with tourism markets. One of nine projects worldwide.
TUI Turtle Aid and Project Diversity, Cape Verde – Nature Positive
More than 1.2 million endangered turtle hatchlings have been protected since 2017 by TUI with local partner Project Biodiversity.
THE JUDGES
The judges of the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards were chaired by Emeritus Professor Harold Goodwin, managing director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership and founder ICRT global and included Glynn O’ Leary Transfrontier Parks Destinations and ICRT Southern Africa, Ruth Crichton regional head Southern Africa the Long Run and ICRT Southern Africa, Adama Bah, Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITTOG) and ICRT West Africa, Martin Brackenbury formerly IFTO and UN Advisor, Kerry Carmichael founder of Echo and Tiomóid Foley, net zero tourism manager, business development and intermediary marketing at Visit Scotland
Debbie Hindle, chair of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global, closed the proceedings by congratulating all the winners – and in particular the gold winners, who now have the opportunity to compete in the Global Responsible Tourism Awards and take their stories to the international stage.
Olivia Gradidge, marketing manager WTM Africa and ILTM Africa said: “At WTM Africa, we’re proud to shine a light on these inspiring organisations. It’s truly an honour to recognise the outstanding work of the winners and witness the innovative strides our industry is making every year. This highlight on our events calendar reflects our commitment to championing responsible tourism that benefits people, places, and nature.”
The ceremony was MC-ed by Rachel Nxele, board member of SANParks, with special guest speaker Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town. The awards span five categories – Championing Cultural Diversity; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Local Economic Benefit; Nature Positive; and Regenerative Tourism – and are run in partnership with the International Centre for Responsible Tourism (ICRT).
"These awards are both celebration and evidence – recognising those organisations that are building dignity, protecting nature and honouring heritage." – Rachel Nxele, board member, SANParks; MC, WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026
Nxele framed the awards around a single, challenging question: can you prove it? "The awards recognise real work, real commitment and real impact," she said. "The work that happens when no-one is watching."
Alderman James Vos echoed that emphasis on demonstrable outcomes. The awards, he said, are "about showing impact" – because if you cannot show impact, it means "nothing to no-one".
Vos described the awards as an important showcase of "how it can be done and how it should be done” and called on the industry to build more "tourism-preneurs" – to create greater longevity and broader economic opportunity.
THE TROPHIES
This year's winners received trophies that are, in themselves, a statement of intent.
Gold and silver winners received handmade protea trophies crafted by Cape Gypsea, each one unique. The delicate inner petals are formed from the pages of recycled books; the bold outer petals from vibrant Shweshwe fabric, locally sourced with a focus on eco-conscious biodegradability. Together, they bring past and present into a single object – forgotten stories and living African tradition, side by side.
Organisations recognised as “One-to-Watch” received a bottle of Painted Wolf Wines, which is this year celebrating 20 years of wines for conservation. The company takes its name from Lycaon pictus – the scientific name for the African wild dog – and has donated 4% of sales to conservation since it was founded. By supporting African wild dogs, that support flows throughout the ecosystems and communities that share wild spaces across the continent.
THE 2026 RESPONSIBLE TOURISM WINNERS
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award Gold winners are:
Ele Collection Zimbabwe – Nature Positive
Plastic waste is transformed into construction grade aggregate, reducing extraction pressure on natural systems while providing income to community collectors and educating visitors through factory tours. The judges praised the circular model for turning a major environmental threat into longterm infrastructure value while strengthening community livelihoods.
RuralRevive Namibia – Regenerative Tourism
RuralRevive’s “Building a Desert Based Economy Initiative” is conceptualised and driven by the Wolwedans Foundation. It is transforming the tourism economy around Maltahöhe through climate appropriate horticulture, local enterprise development and systems that reconnect tourism with community livelihoods. The judges recognised Rural Revive for addressing deep-rooted structural challenges by rebuilding local food systems, restoring dignity through work and creating a resilient desert based economy.
Saruni Basecamp Kenya – Regenerative Tourism
A community conservancy model has generated more than 1.5 million dollars for 6,605 landowners, conserved more than 414,000 hectares and embedded regenerative food systems and women’s economic empowerment across 13 camps. The judges commended Saruni Basecamp for demonstrating how long-term lease agreements and bed night fees can secure large and connected landscapes for wildlife, while strengthening local livelihoods.
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company South Africa – Local Economic Benefit
Local procurement has increased from 29 percent in 2017 to 89 percent today, supporting more than 150 small businesses and providing mentorship and certification support to 67 SMMEs. The judges highlighted TMACC’s commitment to developing suppliers beyond the Cableway itself, helping entrepreneurs strengthen operations and access wider tourism markets.
Traditional African Homestays Southern Africa – Championing Cultural Diversity
A fast-growing network of heritage homestays enables visitors to become part of village life while ensuring most fee income stays within communities, with expansion now reaching Eswatini and Botswana. The judges noted the remarkable year-on-year growth, with more than R6 million generated and 70–80 percent of income remaining in host communities, demonstrating a scalable model of cultural preservation and community empowerment.
V&A Waterfront Academy Cape Town – Local Economic Benefit
Since 2023, 315 young people have been placed into employment, with 90 percent securing fulltime jobs for the first time and 15 small businesses supported through the Watershed craft market. The Academy’s model addresses a critical gap by supporting both young workers and the businesses that hire them during the fragile first six months of employment.
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award silver winners are:
Elephant Human Relations Aid Namibia – Regenerative Tourism
Human elephant conflict incidents have fallen from 92 in 2023 to just 12 so far in 2026, with no elephants shot as problem animals in 2025, across more than 2 million hectares.
Graskop Gorge Lift Company South Africa – Nature Positive
A zero impact access system protects critically endangered species such as the Graskop cliff aloe while sourcing most procurement within 100 kilometres.
Green Planet & TUI Care Foundation Egypt– Championing Cultural Diversity
The Colourful Cultures programme supports artists, artisans and community hosts through training in hospitality, storytelling and entrepreneurship, connecting them to tourism markets through hotel, tour operator and online partnerships.
Imvelo Safari Lodges – Regenerative Tourism
Longterm coexistence work includes water management, antipoaching deterrence and the successful reintroduction of white rhinos.
LUX Marijani Zanzibar – Local Economic Benefit
Local suppliers are embedded into the resort’s value chain, generating consistent income for fishers, farmers, transport providers and women’s cooperatives.
Saruni Wild Kenya – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
A structured internship programme has shifted staff representation from an allmale team in 2015 to nearly one third women today, including a female Assistant Manager and equal gender representation among interns.
TUI Futureshapers North Africa – Local Economic Benefit
The programme supports more than 180 young entrepreneurs across Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, strengthens local value chains and creates jobs through locally led tourism businesses.
Unexplored Cape Town – Championing Cultural Diversity
Inclusive, community rooted food tours take guests into neighbourhood kitchens and markets, supporting small vendors and welcoming travellers with disabilities while showcasing diverse African and diaspora food cultures.
The 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Award one-to-watch winners are:
AgroTourism Park by Eco Terra Vista Tours Rwanda – Local Economic Benefit
A grassroots model integrating smallholder farming, cultural heritage and tourism ensures revenue stays in rural communities historically excluded from tourism value chains.
Cape Tourist Guides Association South Africa – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Recognised for strengthening representation by ensuring guides reflect South Africa’s cultural, linguistic and socioeconomic diversity.
Desert & Delta Safaris Botswana – Championing Cultural Diversity
The Okavango Marathon Project offers an immersive cultural journey through remote communities along the Okavango Panhandle, meeting fishermen, travelling by mokoro with community guides and engaging with the San community at Tsodilo.
Green Safaris Zambia and Malawi – Regenerative Tourism
Mukuni Organic Farm and hydrological restoration using cascading check dams demonstrate a regenerative approach to restoring degraded land.
Jacada Travel Zimbabwe – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
A Female Guides of the Future initiative supports women to access high-level guiding roles through training, mentorship and career pathways in partnership with the Wilderness Trust.
Spekboom Southern Africa – Nature Positive
A tour company offering an automated split payment model channels 2.5 per cent of every booking directly to conservation or community causes at no extra cost to guests.
TUI Care Foundation Field to Fork Tanzania – Regenerative Tourism
Strengthens regenerative food systems, supports local farmers and links sustainable agriculture with tourism markets. One of nine projects worldwide.
TUI Turtle Aid and Project Diversity, Cape Verde – Nature Positive
More than 1.2 million endangered turtle hatchlings have been protected since 2017 by TUI with local partner Project Biodiversity.
THE JUDGES
The judges of the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards were chaired by Emeritus Professor Harold Goodwin, managing director of the Responsible Tourism Partnership and founder ICRT global and included Glynn O’ Leary Transfrontier Parks Destinations and ICRT Southern Africa, Ruth Crichton regional head Southern Africa the Long Run and ICRT Southern Africa, Adama Bah, Institute of Travel and Tourism of The Gambia (ITTOG) and ICRT West Africa, Martin Brackenbury formerly IFTO and UN Advisor, Kerry Carmichael founder of Echo and Tiomóid Foley, net zero tourism manager, business development and intermediary marketing at Visit Scotland
Debbie Hindle, chair of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global, closed the proceedings by congratulating all the winners – and in particular the gold winners, who now have the opportunity to compete in the Global Responsible Tourism Awards and take their stories to the international stage.
Olivia Gradidge, marketing manager WTM Africa and ILTM Africa said: “At WTM Africa, we’re proud to shine a light on these inspiring organisations. It’s truly an honour to recognise the outstanding work of the winners and witness the innovative strides our industry is making every year. This highlight on our events calendar reflects our commitment to championing responsible tourism that benefits people, places, and nature.”
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