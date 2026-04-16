Biman Gets New MD, DMD To Lease Airbus Until Boeing Delivery

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Kaizer Sohail Ahmed has been appointed Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, while Syed Moin Uddin Ahmed has been appointed Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the national flag carrier.

The appointments were made through two separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on April 9.

According to the notification, Kaizer has been appointed as Biman MD on a contractual basis for one year from the date of joining, subject to relinquishing any other professional or business ties with government, semi-government, or private organizations.

Kaizer holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the Bangladesh Air Force Academy.

He is a seasoned project management professional with nearly three decades of experience in the energy sector. He has spent over 28 years at Chevron, where he currently serves as Facilities Engineering Project Assurance Team Lead in Bangladesh.

Syed Moin Uddin Ahmed has been appointed as Biman DMD, also on a contractual basis, for one year from the date of joining under the same condition of severing all other professional or organizational affiliations.

Ahmed brings over 22 years of experience in the aviation industry, alongside 15 years of expertise in accounts, management, and customer support. During his earlier tenure at the national carrier, Ahmed served as Country Manager at Biman's London station from February 2004 to July 2007. He also worked in roles such as Manager (Cargo Sales), Organization and Method (O&M) Officer, and Assistant Manager.







Biman MD Kaizer Sohail Ahmed and DMD Syed Moin Uddin

Academically, Ahmed holds a postgraduate degree in Industrial Psychology and Advanced Statistics from the University of Dhaka. He has also completed a diploma in Human Resource Management, along with several professional training programs.

Leasing Airbus until Boeing delivery

Bangladesh is moving ahead with plans to order new aircraft from Boeing, while preparing to lease planes from Airbus to cover a multi-year delivery gap.

The government has granted in-principle approval for Biman Bangladesh Airlines to acquire 14 Boeing aircraft, with only the formal signing of the agreement remaining. The proposed deal-estimated at around USD 3.7 billion at list prices-is expected to include a combination of 787 Dreamliners for long-haul routes and 737 MAX jets for regional operations.

As deliveries of the new aircraft are likely to take up to five years, authorities are pursuing an interim solution to avoid capacity constraints. Officials said, the government is exploring leasing options, primarily from Airbus, with a preference for dry leasing arrangements during the transition period.

The dual strategy aims to stabilize operations in the short term while supporting long-term fleet modernization. Currently, Biman operates about 14 aircraft on international routes, significantly below the estimated requirement of 30 to 35 planes needed to meet growing passenger demand and planned route expansion.