Results 1St Quarter 2026 Portfolio Expansion Delivers Expected Performance

Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance

Wereldhave Belgium closed the first quarter of 2026 in line with expectations: solid portfolio growth, a 23% increase in net rental income, and an increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23. This was achieved despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. In addition, Wereldhave Belgium continued to invest in high-quality assets in locations with growth potential: with the acquisition of the last unit in Ville2, the site is now fully under the Company's control.

Key messages:



Increase in net rental income by 23.0% to € 21.9M (€ 17.8M at 31 March 2025);

Slight Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+0.4% compared to 31 December 2025);

Increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23 (+1.7% vs. 2025: € 73.00);

Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.5% to 96.8% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;

Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 31.1% at 31 March 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025); Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.

Attachment

Trading update - 1st quarter 2026