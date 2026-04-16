Results 1St Quarter 2026 Portfolio Expansion Delivers Expected Performance
Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance
Wereldhave Belgium closed the first quarter of 2026 in line with expectations: solid portfolio growth, a 23% increase in net rental income, and an increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23. This was achieved despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. In addition, Wereldhave Belgium continued to invest in high-quality assets in locations with growth potential: with the acquisition of the last unit in Ville2, the site is now fully under the Company's control.
Key messages:
- Increase in net rental income by 23.0% to € 21.9M (€ 17.8M at 31 March 2025); Slight Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+0.4% compared to 31 December 2025); Increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23 (+1.7% vs. 2025: € 73.00); Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.5% to 96.8% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end; Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 31.1% at 31 March 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025); Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.
Attachment
-
Trading update - 1st quarter 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment