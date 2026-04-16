Symon Braun Freck

Symon is a certified thanatologist and death-care researcher pursuing a PhD in Engineering, specializing in DIY memorials and thanatechnology. Drawing on a background in Thanatology and Visual Anthropology, Symon investigates how care, culture, and technology intersect to support personalized, home-based end-of-life practices. Symon's research and practice focus on expanding autonomy and accessibility in death care through alternative burial methods, community education, and tech-supported end-of-life tools.

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