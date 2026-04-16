Opposition Meets As Govt Tables Women's Quota, Delimitation Bills

Opposition to Strategise for Special Session

Floor leaders of the Opposition parties will meet on Thursday in the office of LoP, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House in the special session.

Key Bills on Agenda

Three important bills are likely to be introduced in the special session of Parliament starting today, including one to reserve seats for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and another to redraw constituency boundaries. The opposition is raising concerns about the reasons for changing these boundaries and increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, are slated to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Motion to Suspend House Rule

The Law Minister is also slated to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend the provisions of Rule 66 with the objective of passing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill together. The motion states that this House "do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026."

Govt Seeks Support Amid Opposition Concerns

The government has been seeking opposition support for passing the amendment bill to implement the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the 2011 census. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged opposition parties to support the amendment to ensure the women's reservation comes into effect after the 2029 general elections. "This is the wish of every sister and daughter of this country, and we must fulfil it with unanimity," he said at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Opposition parties said on Wednesday that they fully support the early implementation of women's reservation but expressed firm opposition to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)

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