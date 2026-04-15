Burj Al Arab To Close For Restoration: What We Know About Preserving Dubai's Icon

With the UAE's iconic Burj Al Arab shutting down for approximately 1.5 years for restoration works, there is much discussion on what the hotel will look like after it undergoes the change. The hotel, known for its opulent 'seven-star' status, is expected to reopen in October 2027, according to estimates.

Situated on a man-made island located 280 meters from the Jumeirah Beach coast, connected to the mainland by a private, curved bridge, the Burj Al Arab building rises 321m in height. Built in 1999, the hotel is widely credited with putting Dubai on the global luxury travel map

Here is everything we know about the work:

One of the world's most recognisable hotels, Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, will close for 18 months to undergo an extensive restoration project. During this time, all restaurants and wellbeing facilities located inside the hotel will also cease to operate. This includes the one Michelin-starred Al Muntaha restaurant located on the 27th floor and the Skyview Bar, which is renowned for its luxurious afternoon tea and 'gold leaf coffee'.

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On its website, Burj Al Arab posted a message titled 'Preserving an icon'. It says that the restoration programme was“developed through long-term planning” and those wishing to book a stay would be assisted with an alternative reservation at one of the other Jumeirah properties. Currently the hotel is unavailable for booking on any aggregator sites until June 2027.

Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer will lead the work. He was picked at the end of a strategic and rigorous selection process. He is known for high-profile restoration projects including the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. He trained under designers Philippe Starck and Christian Liaigre before founding his own studio in 2002.

What will change?

According to the operator Jumeirah, the restoration work on the hotel will be careful and thoughtful“designed to safeguard its legacy for generations to come”. They have said that the conservation of the architectural masterpiece will see its distinctive interior décor enhanced with the same attention to detail as“preserving a work of art”.

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