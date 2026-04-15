Hussein Extend Lead At Top With 3-0 Win Over Ramtha

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Irbid - Week 24 of the Jordan Pro League delivered decisive results at both ends of the table, with Hussein strengthening their grip at the top while Wihdat maintained pressure with a convincing victory.

In the standout fixture of the round, Hussein secured a dominant 3-0 win over Ramtha at Al Hassan Stadium in Irbid on Wednesday, in a match that quickly tilted in favour of the league leaders.

Backed by strong support, Hussein made a strong start, opening the scoring in the 6th minute when Yousef Abu Jalboush rose highest to head home. Hussein maintained their intensity and doubled their lead in the 20th minute, as English forward Ashley Coffey found the net with another well-placed header.

Hussein effectively sealed the contest before the half-hour mark, with Yousef Qashi adding a third in the 27th minute following a well-worked team move, finishing with a low, powerful strike. The remainder of the match saw Hussein control possession and dictate the tempo, comfortably seeing out the result.

The victory takes Hussein to 52 points, three clear of both Faisali and Wihdat, while Ramtha remain fourth on 42 points.

Meanwhile, Wihdat recorded a solid 3-0 win over Shabab Urdun on Tuesday at King Abdullah Stadium in Amman to stay firmly in the title race.

Wihdat began on the front foot, striking the woodwork early before Mohammad Mawaly broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after a composed one-on-one finish. The hosts continued to dominate proceedings, creating multiple chances, though the first half ended with a narrow 1-0 lead.

The second half saw Wihdat extend their advantage in the 53rd minute, as Mohannad Semreen curled a precise effort into the top corner. Mahmoud Shawkat then put the result beyond doubt deep into stoppage time with a powerful long-range strike.

Following the win, Wihdat move to 49 points, level with Faisali, while Shabab Urdun remain on 22 points.

With just a few rounds remaining, the title race continues to intensify, with Hussein holding a slender but crucial advantage at the summit.