Artsy And Artnet Join Forces Under Beowolff Capital In Art Market Merger

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artsy and Artnet Unite Under Beowolff Capital in Art-Tech Consolidation

Two of the art market's most influential digital platforms are now under the same ownership. Artsy and Artnet said Wednesday that they will remain separate brands, but their underlying infrastructure and data will be combined under Beowolff Capital, which already held a controlling stake in Artsy and took Artnet private last year.

The move brings together businesses that have long occupied different corners of the online art trade. Artnet built its reputation on pricing data, auctions, and market reporting. Artsy, by contrast, became known for discovery and online sales, linking collectors with galleries, fairs, and institutions. Together, the companies say they reach more than 7 million monthly users in more than 190 countries.

Jeffrey Yin, who has led Artsy since 2024, will serve as chief executive of the combined company. Beowolff founder Andrew Wolff will be chairman. In an email to Yin said,“We believe the art world...deserves a better ecosystem,” adding that the goal is to connect data, discovery, editorial, and commerce into a single platform that helps the market“connect, transact, and grow.”

The deal arrives amid a broader consolidation wave in art-tech, where companies are trying to build sturdier systems for galleries facing rising costs and pressure to operate more efficiently. Last year, inventory management firm Artlogic merged with gallery software company ArtCloud, combining tools for inventory, payments, and collector engagement across a client base of more than 6,000 users.

For now, Artsy and Artnet say nothing will change for users or partners. But the longer-term ambition is clear: a more centralized digital backbone for the art market, one that links pricing intelligence, editorial, and sales in a single environment. For galleries and collectors, especially smaller businesses, that could reshape how the online art economy functions.