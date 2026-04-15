Activist Glues Herself To Display Cabinet At Berlin's Bode Museum

MENAFN - USA Art News) Berlin Museum Protest Targets Katherina Reiche at the Bode Museum

A protest inside one of Berlin's best-known museum complexes briefly turned a coin display into a political stage. On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the Bode Museum on Museum Island after an activist super-glued herself to a glass case containing coins, an action later claimed by New Generation.

The woman was dressed as Germany's Economic Affairs Minister, Katherina Reiche, and wore a mask of the minister's face. She also held a sign reading“Katherina Super-Reiche.” In a statement, New Generation said,“I'm Katherina Super-Rich and I stick to money!” and added that Reiche“does not maintain the necessary critical distance from the business community to make independent decisions as a minister in the best interests of the public.”

Police later reported that the woman had been removed from the scene. A spokesperson for the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, known as SPK, confirmed the incident and said no exhibits were damaged.

The protest reflects how the tactics associated with climate activism have continued to migrate beyond environmental demands. In recent years, members of Last Generation became known for gluing themselves to roadways and, later, to frames or display cases in museums. Last Generation disbanded in January 2025, then announced in February that it was reorganizing into two groups: New Generation, focused on democratic values in Germany, and Resistance Collective, which says it will emphasize direct action against environmental destruction and social injustice.

The Bode Museum incident suggests that the museum as a site of protest remains as symbolically charged as ever - not only for what it holds, but for what activists believe it represents.