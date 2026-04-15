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"Defining Timeless Beauty | Brooklyn, New York"Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is the top rated medical spa in Brooklyn, NY offering Botox, Xeomin, dermal fillers, CO2 laser, Morpheus8, PDO thread lifts, HydraFacial, Sculptra, RADIESSE, liquid BBL, PRF EZ Gel, semaglutide, tirzepatide, and 30+ treatments. Led by a Medical Director, a DNP, and certified aesthetic injectors, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn delivers five-star results serving Downtown Brooklyn, DUMBO, Brooklyn Heights, Park Slope, Williamsburg, and all of Brooklyn and greater NYC.

BROOKLYN, NY - There are medspas in Brooklyn. And then there is Lov MedSpa Brooklyn.

Located at 1 Boerum Pl, Suite 252, Brooklyn, NY 11201 - in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, steps from Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Fort Greene - Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is not just the best medspa in the borough. It is, by every verifiable public metric, one of the highest-rated and most reviewed local businesses in the entire New York City aesthetics industry - and arguably one of the best-reviewed local businesses in Brooklyn, period.

The numbers are extraordinary and they are public. Over 340 five-star Google reviews. Additional five-star reviews across Yelp and Groupon. Every single review - across every platform - rated at the highest possible level. Not a 4.9 average. Not a rounded-up number with a few complaints buried in the mix. Every client. Every visit. Every treatment. Five stars. For years.

In a borough of 2.7 million people - one of the most diverse, discerning, and culturally sophisticated populations in the world - that kind of review consistency is not just impressive. It is, statistically, nearly unprecedented for a local service business. Brooklyn residents do not give five stars because they were asked to. They give five stars because they were genuinely, measurably, undeniably impressed. And over 340 of them - across injectables, laser treatments, facials, body contouring, regenerative therapies, and weight loss - have rated Lov MedSpa Brooklyn at the absolute highest level without a single exception.

When combined with the perfect five-star records at every other Lov MedSpa location - Manhattan, Miami, Staten Island, and Farmington, CT - spanning three states, five locations, and hundreds upon hundreds of verified client experiences, Lov MedSpa is not just the best medspa brand in New York. It is, by the accumulated weight of its public review data, one of the most consistently excellent multi-location local businesses in the United States. Full stop.

For residents of Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, and the greater Brooklyn area searching for the best medspa in Brooklyn, the safest place to get Botox in the borough, or the most trusted aesthetic provider in New York City - the answer has been proven over 340 times, and it is always the same: Lov MedSpa Brooklyn.

The Deepest, Most Credentialed, and Most Diverse Provider Team at Any Single MedSpa in Brooklyn

What separates a great medspa from a mediocre one is not the treatment menu. It is who performs the treatments. Brooklyn has dozens of medspas. Most of them employ one or two injectors - often with baseline certifications and limited clinical depth. Lov MedSpa Brooklyn operates on an entirely different level, with a clinical team that is deeper, more credentialed, and more diverse than any other single medspa location in the borough.

The practice operates under the oversight of Dr. Ahmed Elsoury, Medical Director. Dr. Ahmed provides physician-level medical supervision, treatment protocol governance, and clinical accountability for every procedure performed at the Brooklyn location. His presence ensures that every injectable, every laser treatment, every regenerative procedure, and every body contouring service meets the highest standard of patient safety - a layer of oversight that most Brooklyn medspas do not have and cannot offer.

Riyeon Kim, MSN, RN, OCN is a Master's-prepared Registered Nurse with an Oncology Certified Nurse credential and certified aesthetic injector. Riyeon's name appears across more Brooklyn location reviews than perhaps any other single provider - and the consistency of what clients say about her is remarkable. They call her incredible, amazing, sweet, informative, and gentle. They say she explains every single step of the process in detail. They say she makes them feel at ease, comfortable, and genuinely cared for. One CO2 laser client said Riyeon explained everything during the consultation and that her skin looks amazing after healing. A PRP client said she could not be happier and that Riyeon was amazing - so kind, professional, and really knows her stuff. A PRF under-eye client who completed three sessions said she saw a huge improvement and praised Riyeon's transparency and honesty. A long-time client said Riyeon makes her feel very comfortable with everything she needs, explains everything well, and never pressures her. A first-time client said Riyeon felt like a friend injecting her - knowledgeable, gentle, and kind. Her MSN and OCN credentials mean she brings an advanced understanding of skin biology, tissue response, healing protocols, and cellular behavior to every treatment she performs - a clinical depth that translates directly into safer procedures and more precise, natural results. Clients searching for the best Botox in Brooklyn, the safest CO2 laser provider in the borough, the best PRF EZ Gel injector near Downtown Brooklyn, or the most trusted liquid BBL provider in Brooklyn are being treated by one of the most qualified and most reviewed aesthetic injectors in New York City.

Maytal Dayan, DNP, FNP-C is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner serving as a certified aesthetic injector at the Brooklyn location. A DNP is the highest clinical degree available in nursing practice - and Maytal's presence at Lov MedSpa Brooklyn means that clients have access to a provider whose education, clinical training, and diagnostic depth exceed what the vast majority of medspas in New York City - let alone Brooklyn - can offer. Clients describe Maytal as sweet, thorough, and someone who produces results you can see immediately. One client said her service from start to finish was seamless and that she saw a big difference after being treated by Maytal. Another described the consultation as thorough and the practitioner as someone who took time to understand concerns and explain the procedure and aftercare in detail. For clients seeking the highest level of clinical expertise available at any medspa in Brooklyn, Maytal's DNP credential places her in a category that very few aesthetic providers in the entire city occupy.

Kaisha Jean-Louis, RN, BSN is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and certified aesthetic injector. Kaisha adds further clinical depth to an already exceptional team, ensuring that Lov MedSpa Brooklyn can serve a high volume of clients without ever compromising on provider quality, treatment time, or personalized attention.

Kee Osawagara, Esthetician, is one of the most consistently praised skincare specialists in Brooklyn - and across every Lov MedSpa location where she practices. Clients describe Kee as amazing, gentle, attentive, skilled, and passionate about skin health. Her HydraFacial clients say their skin feels rejuvenated, smooth, bright, and glowing. Her Morpheus8 clients describe the experience as comfortable, professional, and effective. One client said Kee targeted her specific concerns including hyperpigmentation and provided specialized serums and moisturizers for her face type. Another said Kee's facial was the best she had had in years and that she came out with rejuvenated, glowing skin. A Morpheus8 client said Kee was professional, knowledgeable, and that the results were subtle yet effective. Multiple clients have committed to returning specifically for Kee and recommending her to everyone they know. For clients searching for the best facial in Brooklyn, the best HydraFacial near Downtown Brooklyn, or the best Morpheus8 provider in the borough, Kee is the standard.

Taha Chaudhry, Front Desk, and Mohamin Shah, Practice Manager, round out the in-location experience. Clients consistently describe Taha as kind, friendly, and knowledgeable - someone who answers every question and makes the front desk experience feel warm and personal. Moh is described as someone who goes above and beyond, supports clients through consultations, and creates an atmosphere that feels like home. Both are named in reviews repeatedly - a detail that reflects the depth of care that defines the Lov MedSpa Brooklyn experience from the moment a client walks through the door.

Supporting the clinical and front-of-house team is the same deep patient care infrastructure that powers every Lov MedSpa location: Bobbie Lehana, Customer Care Manager; Sofia Rios, Maria Paula Roa, Jasmine Shalaby, Angelica Menendez, Shanelle Ocampo, Valeria Sanchez, and Perdil Azam - all serving as Patient Care Coordinators. This team is multilingual and culturally diverse, reflecting the community it serves - one of the most diverse populations on earth. Lov MedSpa Brooklyn serves clients in English, Spanish, and additional languages, and its team represents a range of backgrounds, perspectives, and cultural competencies that make every client - regardless of where they come from, what they look like, or what language they speak - feel seen, understood, and welcome.

That diversity is not a talking point. It is operational. It shows up in how providers adjust CO2 laser settings for darker skin tones - as one client specifically praised. It shows up in how the team communicates with clients from different cultural backgrounds. It shows up in the fact that the review base spans every demographic imaginable - and every single one of them rated the experience five stars.

Over 340 Five-Star Google Reviews - The Most Reviewed MedSpa in Brooklyn and One of the Highest-Rated Local Businesses in New York City

There is no medspa in Brooklyn with more five-star Google reviews than Lov MedSpa Brooklyn. There may not be a medspa in all of New York City with a more consistent, more detailed, and more unanimously positive review profile. Over 340 reviews. Every one of them five stars. Spanning years of operation, thousands of individual treatments, and a client base that represents every corner of Brooklyn and beyond.

When you add the five-star reviews on Yelp and Groupon - platforms where clients are historically more critical and where negative experiences are more commonly shared - the picture becomes even more extraordinary. Across every platform where Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is reviewed, the rating is the same: perfect. That kind of cross-platform consistency, at that volume, over that duration, is something that almost no local business in New York City achieves in any industry - let alone in aesthetics, where a single bad injection, a rude front desk interaction, or an unclear aftercare instruction can generate a one-star review within hours.

Clients who came in for Botox and injectables describe the experience as seamless, professional, and confidence-building. One client said the staff was friendly, the place was clean, and her Botox results looked natural. Another said the environment and ambiance were 10/10 and that her practitioner was informative and skilled. A long-time client said Riyeon makes her feel comfortable, explains everything well, and never pressures her - and that Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is the best place to get any of the services they offer.

CO2 laser clients describe transformative results with clinical precision. One client - a Black male - specifically praised the staff for taking his darker skin tone into consideration and adjusting the equipment accordingly, noting that Dr. Mark's expertise produced exactly the results he wanted. Another CO2 laser client said Riyeon explained every single step during the consultation and that after 10 days of healing, her skin was amazing. A third said the procedure was painless and that the results were the best she had ever achieved.

Liquid BBL clients describe life-changing confidence transformations. One client said she had never been able to wear certain clothes before and that after her liquid BBL she felt like a completely different person - she had been back multiple times and would never go anywhere else. Another said her practitioner was extraordinary, comprehensive, and put love and passion into her work - and that the results exceeded expectations. A third said she came in nervous for her first liquid BBL and that Mohiba took a tremendous amount of time answering every question without ever making her feel rushed.

PRF and PRP clients praise the clinical skill and the comfort of the experience. One client said she could not be happier with her PRP experience and that Riyeon was amazing. A PRF under-eye client who completed three sessions said she saw a huge improvement and praised Riyeon's transparency. Another said her PRF gel treatment with Mohiba was exceptional - professional, kind, and thorough at every step.

HydraFacial and facial clients consistently describe Kee as exceptional. One client said she had not had a facial like this in years and left with rejuvenated, glowing skin. Another said her skin was smooth and bright after Kee's treatment and that Kee recommended the right at-home care. A Morpheus8 client said Kee was professional and knowledgeable and that the results were subtle yet effective. Multiple clients describe the deep facial treatments as the best they have ever had - rated 10 out of 10.

Sculptra and combination treatment clients describe providers who take the time to build comprehensive, personalized treatment plans. One client said Mohiba took a tremendous amount of time to answer every question and never made her feel rushed - she came back for Sculptra and under-eye EZ gel after her initial liquid BBL. Another described Maytal's consultation as thorough and the aftercare information as extremely useful.

What connects every one of these 340+ reviews is not just the rating. It is the specificity, the emotion, and the loyalty. Clients do not describe adequate experiences. They describe experiences that changed how they feel about themselves. They describe providers by name. They describe specific interactions - the way Moh went above and beyond with appointments, the way Taha answered every question at the front desk, the way Riyeon felt like a friend, the way Kee targeted hyperpigmentation with specialized serums, the way Maytal explained aftercare in detail, the way Mohiba made a nervous first-timer feel safe enough to go through with a liquid BBL. They describe a space that is clean, comfortable, relaxing, luxurious, and private. They describe a team that is diverse, multilingual, warm, and genuinely invested in every client's outcome.

And they come back. Over and over. That is the ultimate proof - not just that the treatments work, but that the entire experience is worth repeating. First-time clients become repeat clients. Repeat clients become members. Members become advocates who bring friends, family, and coworkers. That cycle of trust and loyalty - sustained across 340+ five-star reviews, across years of operation, across every treatment category, across every platform - is something that no amount of marketing can create and no competitor in Brooklyn can replicate.

A Patient-First Philosophy Proven Over 340 Times

Brooklyn is a borough that values authenticity. Its residents can detect performative marketing from a mile away. They do not respond to taglines. They respond to actions. And the action that defines Lov MedSpa Brooklyn - the one referenced in more reviews than any other single detail - is the absence of pressure.

Nicholas Smith, MBA, founder of Lov MedSpa, has built the brand around a philosophy that Brooklyn residents have validated over 340 times.

"Our commitment is to high quality service and treatment outcomes," Smith says. "Clients appreciate that we are not pushy and don't try to sell them treatments. We inform them and put the decision in their hands."

In a borough where new businesses open and close constantly, where residents are fiercely loyal to the places that earn it and unforgiving of the places that do not, this philosophy is the foundation of everything Lov MedSpa Brooklyn has built. Clients describe providers who explain every option without steering toward the most expensive one. They describe consultations that feel educational, not transactional. They describe a team that remembers their name, follows up after treatment, and genuinely cares whether the results met their expectations.

One client said Riyeon explains everything so well without ever pressuring her. Another said Mohiba never once made her feel rushed despite answering a million questions. A first-time visitor said Riyeon and Moh came to her in another suite within the building to introduce themselves and explain everything before she even walked into the treatment room - a level of proactive, personal care that is virtually unheard of in Brooklyn's medspa market.

This is not branding. This is behavior - observed, documented, and confirmed by over 340 clients without a single dissenting voice.

The Most Comprehensive Treatment Menu at Any Single MedSpa in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has medspas that do Botox. It has medspas that do facials. It has medspas that do one or two body contouring treatments. What it does not have - outside of Lov MedSpa Brooklyn - is a single location that offers genuine clinical depth across every major category of aesthetic and wellness treatment, all under physician oversight, all performed by a team of four certified injectors and a dedicated esthetician with advanced credentials.

This breadth matters because Brooklyn clients are sophisticated. They research. They compare. They want a provider who understands how their Botox interacts with their filler plan, how their facial protocol complements their laser schedule, how their weight loss journey fits into their overall aesthetic goals. That kind of holistic, interconnected care is only possible when a single team manages the full picture - and Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is the only medspa in the borough with the team depth, treatment breadth, and clinical infrastructure to deliver it.

Injectables: Botox, Xeomin, masseter Botox for jawline slimming in Brooklyn, trapezius Botox for shoulder slimming, dermal fillers for lips, cheeks, jawline, and tear troughs, PRP and PRF treatments including under-eye PRF EZ Gel, full face PRF, PRP for hair loss treatment in Brooklyn, mesotherapy for double chin reduction, filler dissolver, RADIESSE for collagen stimulation, and Sculptra for long-term volume restoration.

PDO Threads: Non-surgical PDO thread lifts for face and neck tightening - performed by certified injectors under physician oversight. Clients searching for the best PDO thread lift in Brooklyn, a trusted thread lift provider near Downtown Brooklyn, or a safe place to get PDO threads in the borough will find a physician-supervised team with advanced credentials delivering consistent, natural results.

Sexual Health: Vaginal vitality infusion, vaginal tightening, labia puffing, penis stamina injection, testosterone replacement therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. These are treatments that no other medspa in Brooklyn offers with the clinical oversight, provider credentials, and professional environment that Lov MedSpa provides. For clients seeking trusted, discreet, and medically supervised sexual wellness treatments in Brooklyn, this is the only credible option available in the borough.

Weight Loss: Semaglutide and tirzepatide injection programs supervised by qualified medical providers under physician oversight. For anyone searching for the best semaglutide provider in Brooklyn, affordable tirzepatide near Downtown Brooklyn, or a medically supervised weight loss program in the borough, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn offers a guided protocol designed around sustainable results, regular check-ins, and ongoing provider support.

Body Contouring: Liquid BBL for non-surgical body sculpting and Aveli cellulite treatment. Liquid BBL is one of the most reviewed and life-changing treatments at the Brooklyn location, with multiple clients describing results that transformed their confidence, their wardrobe, and their self-image. Clients searching for liquid BBL in Brooklyn or Aveli cellulite treatment near Downtown Brooklyn will find the most reviewed and most trusted option in the borough.

Laser and Skin Rejuvenation: Fractional CO2 laser treatment for acne scars, dark spots, sun damage, fine lines, and full face resurfacing - with specific expertise in adjusting protocols for diverse skin tones, a critical capability that many Brooklyn medspas lack. Rejuran treatment for deep skin rejuvenation and hydration at the cellular level. For clients searching for the best CO2 laser treatment in Brooklyn or Rejuran near Downtown Brooklyn, Lov MedSpa delivers advanced resurfacing results with physician-supervised precision and proven expertise across all skin types.

Facial Treatments: Classic facials, HydraFacial, dermaplaning, chemical peels, microneedling, and Morpheus8 RF microneedling. From basic skin maintenance to advanced corrective treatments, Lov MedSpa Brooklyn covers every level of facial care under one roof. Clients searching for the best HydraFacial in Brooklyn, the best Morpheus8 near Downtown Brooklyn, the best microneedling in the borough, or affordable chemical peels and dermaplaning in Brooklyn will find everything available in a single location with providers who specialize in each treatment.

Why Lov MedSpa Brooklyn Is the Clear Best Choice Over Every Other MedSpa in Brooklyn - And Why It May Be the Best MedSpa in New York City

Brooklyn's medspa market is growing fast. New clinics open every month. Some are good. Most are average. A few are genuinely excellent for one or two specific treatments. But no single medspa in Brooklyn - and very few in all of New York City - can match what Lov MedSpa Brooklyn offers across every dimension that matters.

The provider team includes a Medical Director, a DNP-credentialed injector, an MSN/OCN-credentialed injector, an RN/BSN-credentialed injector, and a dedicated esthetician whose name appears across dozens of five-star reviews. That is four certified injectors and a specialist esthetician at a single location - a clinical depth that no other Brooklyn medspa can match.

The treatment menu spans over 30 services across six categories. The review record - over 340 consecutive five-star Google reviews plus additional perfect ratings on Yelp and Groupon - is the largest and most consistent of any medspa in Brooklyn. The team is multilingual, culturally diverse, and clinically experienced across all skin types and tones. The practice is part of a five-location brand operating across three states, which means the clinical protocols, provider training, quality benchmarks, and operational systems at the Brooklyn location are refined and validated by a national scope of patient volume that no independent Brooklyn medspa can replicate.

Lov MedSpa Brooklyn has been operating in New York longer than any other Lov MedSpa location. It is the most reviewed. It has the deepest provider team. It has served the widest diversity of clients. It has the most experience stories - over 340 of them, each one specific, each one five stars, each one a testament to the fact that this is not a medspa that got lucky once or twice. This is a medspa that has delivered excellence, without exception, across every client, every treatment, and every interaction for years.

And the philosophy that makes it all work - the genuine, operational, review-proven commitment to informing clients rather than selling them - is the reason Brooklyn residents do not just visit Lov MedSpa Brooklyn. They stay. They come back. They bring their people. They write reviews that read like love letters. And they rate it five stars. Every. Single. Time.

In a borough that demands authenticity, rewards excellence, and never settles for anything less than the best - Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is the best. Proven over 340 times. Across every platform. Without exception.

Financing Options Available

Lov MedSpa Brooklyn understands that investing in aesthetic treatments is a personal decision that should never be limited by payment flexibility. The practice offers multiple financing options including Cherry Pay, allowing clients to access treatments now and pay over time. Self-care now, pay later.

Book a Consultation at Lov MedSpa Brooklyn

Lov MedSpa Brooklyn 1 Boerum Pl, Suite 252 Brooklyn, NY 11201 Phone: (347) 344-6225 Email: ... Website: lovmedspa Instagram: @lovmedspa

Lov MedSpa Brooklyn proudly serves clients across Brooklyn, Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bushwick, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, Gowanus, Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach, Coney Island, East New York, Brownsville, Canarsie, and the greater Brooklyn and New York City area.

For anyone searching for the best Botox in Brooklyn, the best CO2 laser treatment near Downtown Brooklyn, the best lip filler in the borough, a top rated medspa in Brooklyn, or a trusted provider for Morpheus8, semaglutide, tirzepatide, PDO thread lifts, HydraFacial, liquid BBL, Sculptra, RADIESSE, PRP for hair loss, PRF EZ Gel, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling, jawline filler, cheek filler, tear trough filler, under-eye PRF, masseter Botox, trapezius Botox, Xeomin, double chin treatment, filler dissolver, Rejuran, Aveli cellulite treatment, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement, vaginal tightening, vaginal vitality infusion, labia puffing, or penis stamina injection in Brooklyn, Downtown Brooklyn, or anywhere in the borough - Lov MedSpa Brooklyn is the clear, proven, and only choice.