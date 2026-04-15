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Neil Reid

Neil Reid


2026-04-15 03:15:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Reader (Associate Professor) in Conservation Biology, Queen's University Belfast
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Neil Reid is a conservation biologist who studies human impacts on the natural world including the efficacy of conservation interventions. He holds a 1st Class, Bachelor of Science (BSc) Honours (Hons) degree in Zoology and a PhD in Conservation Ecology.

Currently, a Reader (Associate Professor) in Conservation Biology at Queen's University Belfast his research interests cover policy-relevant evaluation of conservation strategies, conservation ecology of priority species, applied ecology of farmland species, water quality most notably of Lough Neagh, invasive species, as well as advances in wild animal population enumeration among other topics.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Conservation Biology, Queen's University Belfast
Education
  • 2006 Queen's University Belfast, PhD
  • 2002 Queen's University Belfast, BSc (Hons)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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