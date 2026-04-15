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VLCC Appoints Geetika Hans As Chief Human Resources Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, India, April 2026: VLCC has appointed Geetika Hans as Chief Human Resources Officer. With over 18 years of experience building people capability in complex, high-growth organizations, Geetika will lead VLCC's People & Organization agenda as the company enters its next phase of expansion.
In this role, she will be a core member of the leadership team driving organizational effectiveness, building leadership depth across markets and formats, and ensuring that people strategy is tightly aligned with business priorities. Her mandate spans talent architecture, frontline capability building, and institutionalizing high-performance practices that directly accelerate business outcomes.
The appointment is timely. As VLCC scales across geographies and service formats, the ability to build agile, high-performing teams at every level of the organization becomes a critical business lever and one that Geetika is well-positioned to lead.
Geetika joins from MPS Limited, where as Chief People Officer she led people strategy for a global workforce of 3,000+ employees. Prior to that, she held senior roles at OYO and Accenture, partnering directly with business leaders on talent transformation and large-scale organizational change.
About VLCC:
VLCC is a leading wellness and beauty brand with over three decades of experience in delivering science-backed solutions across skincare, wellness, and personal care. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric offerings, VLCC has built a trusted reputation for empowering individuals to enhance their well-being and confidence. Through its wide range of services and products, supported by skilled professionals and advanced technologies, VLCC continues to redefine beauty and wellness, helping customers unlock their true potential in global markets.-
In this role, she will be a core member of the leadership team driving organizational effectiveness, building leadership depth across markets and formats, and ensuring that people strategy is tightly aligned with business priorities. Her mandate spans talent architecture, frontline capability building, and institutionalizing high-performance practices that directly accelerate business outcomes.
The appointment is timely. As VLCC scales across geographies and service formats, the ability to build agile, high-performing teams at every level of the organization becomes a critical business lever and one that Geetika is well-positioned to lead.
Geetika joins from MPS Limited, where as Chief People Officer she led people strategy for a global workforce of 3,000+ employees. Prior to that, she held senior roles at OYO and Accenture, partnering directly with business leaders on talent transformation and large-scale organizational change.
About VLCC:
VLCC is a leading wellness and beauty brand with over three decades of experience in delivering science-backed solutions across skincare, wellness, and personal care. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric offerings, VLCC has built a trusted reputation for empowering individuals to enhance their well-being and confidence. Through its wide range of services and products, supported by skilled professionals and advanced technologies, VLCC continues to redefine beauty and wellness, helping customers unlock their true potential in global markets.-
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