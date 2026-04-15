April 30 Announced Public Holiday For Labour Day

Amman, April 15 (Petra) --Marking International Workers' Day, observed annually on May 1, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced in an official circular issued Wednesday that all ministries, government departments, public institutions and authorities, public universities, municipalities, joint services councils, the Greater Amman Municipality, and fully government-owned companies will be closed on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

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