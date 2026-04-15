Uzbekistan's Energy Projects With Masdar And AMEA Power Surpass $5B

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan's
joint project portfolio with Masdar and AMEA Power has exceeded $5
billion, Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev wrote on his social
media account, Trend
reports.
The statement followed Khodjaev's meeting in Abu Dhabi with UAE
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.
“The UAE remains one of Uzbekistan's key partners in the energy
sector: our joint project portfolio with Masdar and AMEA Power
exceeds $5 billion. The privatization of the Talimarjan Thermal
Power Plant with TAQA has been successfully completed, and an
agreement has been signed for the construction of a solar power
plant with round-the-clock generation,” Khodjaev said.
He noted that the sides also discussed the current state of the
strategic partnership and the next steps in advancing joint
projects in energy, infrastructure, logistics, and industry.
“We also see strong potential to further expand cooperation,
including in mining and chemicals, the financial sector, and
privatization,” he added.
Meanwhile, in 2025, Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund Mubadala
and the national energy company TAQA finalized the acquisition of
stakes in the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant (TPP).
To facilitate the privatization process, a special purpose
vehicle, Talimarjan Power Plant 1, was established. Mubadala and
TAQA each hold a 40% stake, while the remaining 20% remains with
the Uzbek side through the Talimarjan TPP Joint Stock Company. The
same ownership structure also applies to the operating company,
Talimarjan Operations & Maintenance.
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