Rial Rally Sparks Frenzy As Demand Soars Across Pakistani Markets

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Iranian rial has recorded an unusual surge in value in recent weeks, increasing nearly fourfold and attracting a large number of buyers.

According to sources, earlier one crore (10 million) Iranian rials were available for around 2,500 Pakistani rupees, but the price has now risen to approximately 10,000 rupees.

Due to rising demand, the availability of rials has become limited in cities including Peshawar, while the shortage in the currency exchange market has further fueled concern.

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Reports submitted to the government by exchange companies indicate that the rial has rapidly appreciated against the Pakistani rupee, driven largely by public interest and the trend of seeking quick profits.

On the other hand, government circles have warned that such investments are based on speculation and rumors rather than strong economic fundamentals, which could lead to significant financial losses in the future.

Experts also suggest that increased cross-border trade between Pakistan and Iran, particularly in petroleum products, has to some extent supported the demand for the rial.